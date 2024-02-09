Mack Trucks to Expand in Roanoke County

The company to will invest $14.5 million in Roanoke County operation to increase capacity for medium-duty truck line and emerging electric truck line, creating 51 new jobs

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Mack Trucks, part of Swedish-based Volvo Group and one of North America’s leading producers of heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks, will invest $14.5 million to expand its Roanoke County manufacturing operation. The company will expand its current production facility by 72,000-square-feet to increase capacity for its medium-duty truck line and an emerging medium-duty electric truck line. The project will create 51 new jobs.

“Mack Trucks’ expansion further strengthens Virginia’s manufacturing industry ecosystem, which is a core focus of the Commonwealth’s economic development strategy,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We are proud that Mack Trucks’ initial investment in a new Roanoke County operation four years ago has yielded a second major investment. This is truly another vote of confidence in Virginia by a global industry leader.”

Dedicated to durability, reliability and meeting the needs of customers, Mack Trucks has provided purpose-built transportation solutions for more than a century. Today, Mack is one of North America’s largest producers of heavy-duty trucks, and Mack trucks are sold and serviced through an extensive distribution network in more than 45 countries.

“We are proud to support Mack Trucks’ continued growth in the Roanoke Region,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The Volvo Group and Mack are shaping the future of transportation sustainability and recognize that Virginia’s best-in-class business climate, workforce, and logistics infrastructure are drivers for success.”

“Mack is committed to making the industrial and product investments we need to be a North American market leader,” said Stephen Roy, global president of Mack Trucks. “The expansion of the Roanoke Valley operations plant will help us grow in a strategic market segment and support our sustainability goals.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Roanoke County and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $255,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Roanoke County with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.

“We were thrilled to embrace the arrival of Mack Trucks in Roanoke County four years ago and are further delighted to celebrate this expansion initiative today,” said Phil North, chair of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. “Their continued commitment to investing in our community not only bolsters our local economy but also underscores the growth potential of our region. I’m grateful for the exceptional efforts of our Economic Development team, led by Megan Baker, whose dedication brought this project to reality.”

“Congratulations to Mack Trucks on this impressive expansion,” said John Hull, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership. “This impactful project further develops the region’s rich automotive manufacturing cluster, which benefits from a supportive workforce development system as well as geographic advantages relative to customers and the overall automotive industry.”

“The iconic Mack bulldog is getting even bigger here in the Roanoke Valley, and we are excited about this significant new investment and 51 quality jobs,” said Senator David Suetterlein.

“Thank you to Mack Trucks for continuing to invest in the Roanoke Valley with this expansion,” said Delegate Chris Obenshain. “The addition of these 51 new, well-paying jobs emphasize that Southwest Virginia continues to be an ideal place for businesses to start and grow. I’m proud to work alongside business and government leaders to develop our skilled manufacturing workforce and preserve the things that make Virginia’s Blue Ridge a unique destination for both work and play.”

Mack Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, which is driving prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase customer uptime and productivity.

Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs about 104,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2023, net sales amounted to about $52 billion. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.