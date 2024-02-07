Parkway Seeks Interest Regarding Future Business Opportunities at 3 Historic Locations

The National Park Service has announced a Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) seeking responses from individuals, educational institutions, government agencies or entities, and non-profit or for-profit organizations, interested in the preservation and re-use of one or more historic facilities on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The facilities in this RFEI are all former concession operations, and include:

Milepost Facility Square Footage Description Near 60.8 Otter Creek Restaurant and Gift Shop 3,190 57-seat restaurant and gift shop James River/Lynchburg, VA 165 Rocky Knob Cabins 4,678 7 rustic cabins, managers house, and shower house Floyd and Meadows of Dan, VA 241.1 Bluffs Lodge (Units A & B) 7,953 24 rooms for guests, plus additional room in basement Sparta, NC

The RFEI process encourages individuals and/or organizations to submit business concepts regarding the future use of these facilities, considering the park’s purpose. This RFEI is issued solely for information and planning purposes and does not constitute a Request for Proposal (RFP) or a promise to issue an RFP in the future.

The locations offered in this RFEI are eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. All have been unoccupied for some time and will require maintenance and repair to varying degrees.

Virtual Question & Answer (Q&A) sessions will be held on the following dates to allow interested parties to ask questions of park staff about any one of the properties included in this RFEI.

Session One, focused on Otter Creek, is February 27, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Session Two, focused on Rocky Knob Cabins, is February 28, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Session Three, focused on Bluffs Lodge, is February 29, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. ET

To receive a link to join one or more Q&A virtual session, email Rachel Stasny at [email protected]. In-person site visits will be scheduled at each facility by late March.

The National Park Service will evaluate responses to the RFEI to inform the next stage in planning for these business opportunities. Interested commercial entities can e-mail us to request a full copy of the RFEI, including submission criteria. The RFEI is also available on the “Doing Business With Us” page of the Parkway’s website. Responses to the RFEI are due by April 30, 2024.