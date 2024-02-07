March for Life /  Family Foundation Announce Speakers for 2024 Virginia March for Life 

Pro-life Advocates and Legislators to Address Marchers in Richmond on February 21, 2024

announced speakers for the sixth annual Virginia March for Life, occurring on Wednesday, February 21.

Marchers who gather at the Bell Tower outside of the Virginia Capitol Building to peacefully advocate for pro-life protections in state laws will be addressed by notable speakers, including: The Honorable Winsome Sears, Lieutenant Governor of Virginia; Dondi Costin, President, Liberty University; Felicia Pricenor, Vice President of Government Affairs, March for Life Education and Defense Fund; Victoria Cobb, President, Family Foundation of Virginia; Jonathan Alexandre, Senior Counsel, Liberty Counsel; and Candi Cushman, Vice President of Grassroots and Communications Strategies, Family Foundation of Virginia.

"The March for Life is delighted to once again partner with the Family Foundation of Virginia for the sixth annual Virginia March for Life as a part of the second annual Virginia Pro-Life Day. On this day, residents of the Commonwealth will advocate, rally, and march for care, compassion, and protection of both mother and child. With Virginia allowing abortion up until the third trimester, now more than ever, we need every person to witness and advocate for life affirming policies that support both mom and baby, born and unborn." said Jeanne F. Mancini, President of March for Life Education and Defense Fund.

“After November’s disappointing elections, the abortion industry is counting their future profits at the expense of women with eager anticipation of passing a constitutional amendment enacting abortion on demand for any reason to the moment of birth. We will remind our elected officials that they will pay a steep political price if they go along with this abortion extremism,” said Victoria Cobb, President of the Virginia Family Foundation.

The Virginia March for Life on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, will start with a rally at the State Capitol building at 11:00 am ET followed by the march at 12:00 pm ET.

SPEAKERS INCLUDE:

The Honorable Winsome Sears, Lieutenant Governor of Virginia

Dondi Costin, President, Liberty University

Felicia Pricenor, Vice President of Government Affairs, the March for Life Education and Defense Fund

Victoria Cobb, President, Family Foundation of Virginia

His Excellency Bishop Burbidge, Diocese of Arlington

His Excellency Bishop Knestout, Diocese of Richmond

Jonathan Alexandre, Senior Counsel, Liberty Counsel

Candi Cushman, Vice President of Grassroots and Communications Strategies, Family Foundation of Virginia

Bishop Patrick Wooden Sr., Upper Room Church of God in Christ

The Most Reverend Bishop Patrick Wooden will lead the opening prayer, with The Most Reverend Bishop Michael F. Burbidge and The Most Reverend Bishop Barry C. Knestout delivering the closing prayer. Veritas Christian school will sing the National Anthem.

WHEN:

11:00 am ET – March for Life Rally begins

12:00 pm ET – March for Life begins

WHERE:

The rally will be held at the Bell Tower outside of the Virginia Capitol Building, near the corner of Bank St and N 9th St, Richmond, VA 23219-3673.

Learn more at https://marchforlife.org/virginia/

Please email Bridget Kenney ( [email protected] ), Alexandra Bedner ( [email protected] ), or Theresa Olohan ( [email protected] ) if you plan to attend/cover.