Congressman Good Demands Answers For USPS Delivery Delays

February 7, 2024 Dear Constituents, My office hears regularly from Virginians who experience delays in the delivery of bills, tax documents, critical medical information, and other mail by the United States Postal Service (USPS). Members of my team and I have met with USPS representatives on multiple occasions to address the delivery issues and try to help resolve the problems for our constituents. Recently, after hundreds of at-home cancer testing kits were rendered useless due to delivery delays, I joined other members of the Virginia Delegation in a bipartisan letter led by Senator Kaine to USPS demanding answers for their poor performance. I am pleased to see that our delegation is united across the political aisle on getting to the bottom of the USPS delays that hindered hundreds of cancer test kits from arriving on time along with property tax bills and other time-sensitive pieces of correspondence. Virginians deserve better, and I will not stop putting pressure on the USPS until they fix these delivery failures. It is my privilege to represent you in Washington, to hold government agencies accountable, and to make sure your voice is heard. If you had issues created by USPS failures or need assistance dealing with another federal agency, please call my office or visit my website for assistance. Sincerely,



Bob Good

Member of Congress