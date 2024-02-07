City Seeks Input on Zoning Reform for Complete Neighborhoods

|
Ways to get involved:
There are several ways to get involved and stay involved in the text amendment process.
1. Attend an Open House Meeting
Belmont Library Branch | Wednesday, February 7
4:00 – 6:00 p.m. | Location: 1101 Morningside Street SE
Melrose Library Branch | Thursday, February 8
4:00 – 6:00 p.m. | Location: 2502 Melrose Avenue NW Suite D
Virtual Meeting | Tuesday, February 13
6:00 – 7:00 p.m. | Location: Zoom | PH: 1(646) 931-3860 | ID: 864 3655 5523
Gainsboro Branch Library | Thursday, February 15
4:00 – 6:00 p.m. | Location: 15 Patton Avenue NW
Main Library Branch | Wednesday, February 21
4:00 – 6:00 p.m. | Location: 706 S. Jefferson Street
Williamson Library Branch | Wednesday, February 28
6:00 – 8:00 p.m. | Location: 3837 Williamson Road NW
Raleigh Court Library Branch | Thursday, February 29
4:00 – 6:00 p.m. | Location: 2112 Grandin Road SW
Participate in the Zoning Reform Sign Campaign. Details on how to get your free yard sign are below.
3. Participate in the Public Hearings
Public hearings will be held by both Planning Commission and City Council as part of the text amendment process. The comments heard during the public hearing will impact whether the text amendments are approved and adopted. Check back for public hearing dates and sign up for notifications via MyRoanoke.