Calling All Actors and Actresses!

Are you ready to step into the spotlight, unleash your creativity, and embrace the exhilarating world of acting and improvisation? The MMT Acting & Improv Class is back, and we want YOU to be a part of it!

Whether you’re a seasoned performer or someone who’s always been curious about exploring your dramatic side, our class is designed to inspire and empower students of all experience levels—from 9th grade through adulthood. Led by industry professionals with a passion for teaching and a knack for sparking creativity, our program offers a dynamic blend of interactive exercises, scene work, and improvisational games.

Here’s what you can expect from our Acting & Improv Class:

Ready to take the next step on your acting journey? Enroll in our Acting & Improv Class today! Classes are held on Thursday evenings 5:15-6:30 p.m. starting February 15th and registration is now open on our website.

For more information about our class, including tuition, schedule, and instructor bios, please visit the following link:

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to unleash your creativity, build confidence, and make memories that will last a lifetime. Space is limited, so secure your spot now and get ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure in the world of theater!

Thank you for considering our Acting & Improv Class. We can’t wait to see you on stage!