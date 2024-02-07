Artful Afternoon at Brambleton Recreation Center Wednesday, February 21 

Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its creative haven with an exclusive event, “Artful Afternoon,” on February 21st from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Brambleton Recreation Center’s Art Studio is reopening after renovations to the space, and this event promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts and novices alike.

Artful Afternoon will feature the grand opening of the Art Studio with interactive activities including:

Wheel Demonstrations: Prepare to be captivated by the mesmerizing art of wheel throwing as our skilled artists bring clay to life. Witness the grace and precision that go into shaping raw clay into exquisite forms, adding an artistic touch to your afternoon.

DIY Adventure: Hand-Build Your Own Tea Cup! Unleash your inner artist with our exclusive DIY kits. Under the guidance of experienced instructors, craft your personalized tea cup—a unique masterpiece to cherish forever. This hands-on experience is perfect for both beginners and seasoned artists. Register online here to save your spot, and registration is Free for the first 20 individuals.

Sip & Savor in the Kitchen: Indulge in a delightful afternoon tea experience served in our charming kitchen. Enjoy a selection of premium teas accompanied by light treats and pastries. The kitchen, our heart of creativity, will delight your senses as you sip, savor, and soak in the artistic atmosphere.

Celebrate Art, Explore Your Creativity, Join Our Community of Potters: Artful Afternoon is not just an event; it’s a celebration of creativity and community. Discover the joy of artistic expression, explore your creativity, and join our community of potters as we inaugurate Brambleton Art Studio with warmth, artistry, and a shared passion for pottery.

Artful Afternoon will take place at Brambleton Recreation Center, located at 3738 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke, VA 24018. Click here for more information about the event.