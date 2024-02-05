Support Us!
FRED FIRST: A Dozen Links from January

Might be, one or two of these more general-interests sources from my links folder will pique your curiosity. Obviously they got my attention, so I thought I’d share. Notice how I’ve avoided commentary. You’re welcome.

If you have a few gems too good to keep hidden, share them in comments!

I am missing our porch rockers. The temptation has arisen to put on a space suit of wool and down, sit in a porch rocker alone, and pretend the wind isn’t howling, that it’s spring, and all is right with the world.
  1. THE CEREBELLUM’S NEW CRED The Part of the Brain That Controls Movement Also Guides Feelings | Quanta Magazine
  2. ARC WEB SEARCH Arc browser is offering the most truly helpful spin on AI I’ve seen so far | ZDNET
  3. WEEDS ARE WINNING THE WAR Crop-killing weeds advance across US farmland as chemicals lose effectiveness | Reuters
  4. LEAF BLOWERS BANNED The Movement to ‘Make America Rake Again’
  5. DRONE LANDSCAPES  where can I view drone shots of landscapes – Search Videos
  6. FLOWERS and SEX Flowers Are Evolving to Have Less Sex – The New York Times
  7. BAG IT: BIG BROTHER IS WATCHING DNA used to levy dog poo fines – Boing Boing
  8. CLOUD GALLERY Photo Gallery – Cloud Appreciation Society
  9. IBOGAINE Obscure Psychoactive Drug Incredibly Effective At Treating PTSD In Military Vets, Study Suggests | IFLScience
  10. BLACK EARTH DISCOVERY  The ‘dark earth’ revealing the Amazon’s secrets
  11. THE SMELL OF PARKINSONS A Key to Detecting Brain Disease Earlier Than Ever | WIRED
  12. OCEANS LIKE WE HAVE NEVER SEEN THEM: SOON Digital Twin of the Ocean
– Fred First is an author, naturalist, photographer watching Nature under siege since the first Earth Day. Cautiously hopeful. Writing to think it through. Thanks for joining me. Subscribe to My Substack HERE
