FRED FIRST: A Dozen Links from January

Might be, one or two of these more general-interests sources from my links folder will pique your curiosity. Obviously they got my attention, so I thought I’d share. Notice how I’ve avoided commentary. You’re welcome.
If you have a few gems too good to keep hidden, share them in comments!
- THE CEREBELLUM’S NEW CRED The Part of the Brain That Controls Movement Also Guides Feelings | Quanta Magazine
- ARC WEB SEARCH Arc browser is offering the most truly helpful spin on AI I’ve seen so far | ZDNET
- WEEDS ARE WINNING THE WAR Crop-killing weeds advance across US farmland as chemicals lose effectiveness | Reuters
- LEAF BLOWERS BANNED The Movement to ‘Make America Rake Again’
- DRONE LANDSCAPES where can I view drone shots of landscapes – Search Videos
- FLOWERS and SEX Flowers Are Evolving to Have Less Sex – The New York Times
- BAG IT: BIG BROTHER IS WATCHING DNA used to levy dog poo fines – Boing Boing
- CLOUD GALLERY Photo Gallery – Cloud Appreciation Society
- IBOGAINE Obscure Psychoactive Drug Incredibly Effective At Treating PTSD In Military Vets, Study Suggests | IFLScience
- BLACK EARTH DISCOVERY The ‘dark earth’ revealing the Amazon’s secrets
- THE SMELL OF PARKINSONS A Key to Detecting Brain Disease Earlier Than Ever | WIRED
- OCEANS LIKE WE HAVE NEVER SEEN THEM: SOON Digital Twin of the Ocean