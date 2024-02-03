ROBERT L. MARONIC: The Outlaw Joe Biden

A possible Constitutional showdown is looming between Texas and Washington. The Supreme Court ruled (5-4) on January 22 that the razor wire installed at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, which prevents illegal migrants from crossing the adjacent Rio Grande, must be removed.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott has courageously refused to follow the Court’s ruling.

Abbott stated on X, formerly Twitter, that Texas is being invaded while the White House has done absolutely nothing for the past three years to stop illegal immigration. He stated that his state has a “constitutional right of “self-defense” based upon Article I, Section 10, Clause 3″ stemming from Joe Biden’s refusal to enforce immigration laws.”

The Texas governor also made reference to Article IV, Section 4, which states that the federal government shall protect each state against invasion.

Abbott described Biden’s immigration policy along the Texas-Mexican border as lawless stopping short of calling for the president’s immediate impeachment.

This Constitutional crisis is the biggest one since President Dwight D. Eisenhower dispatched federal troops to Little Rock, Arkansas to integrate the local public schools in 1957.

However, that crisis was relatively peaceful. This one looming in Eagle Pass, which is located 290 miles northwest of McAllen, may not be much longer.

It is estimated that “more than six million illegal migrants” from all over the world have crossed the southwestern border of the U.S. extending 1,951 miles from McAllen Texas to San Diego, California in the past three years. It has also been estimated that there have been “at least 1.7 million known gotaways” at the end of fiscal year 2023 (September 30).

That means the total number of illegal immigrants and known gotaways now equals 7.7 million people.

So far, twenty-five Republican governors have supported Abbott in his escalating border dispute with the Biden administration. Such states as South Dakota, Virginia, Florida, North Dakota and Arkansas have recently and in 2023sent hundreds of National Guard troops to assist Texas.

The Democrats under Biden have done nothing to stop this “invasion” for five primary reasons. First, the U.S. decennial census counts illegal aliens as citizens. Second, both the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and big business love cheap illegal migrant labor, which is extremely exploitable and greatly increases corporate profits.

Third, according to Jerald Nadler (D-NY), the U.S. needs more illegal immigrants to pick our vegetables. Fourth, the birthrate in the U.S. is way below replacement rate.

Lastly, many Democrats such as Congressman Joaquin Castro (D-TX) and Biden himself want to turn Texas into a purple state in the next ten years or less and then a blue state like what was done to California during the 1990s.

Joe Biden and the Democratic Party leadership want open borders along the entire southwestern border of the U.S. so that illegal aliens will eventually receive amnesty, and be given voting rights, therefore assuring the Democratic Party of millions of future loyal voters.

In my opinion, Joe Biden is a cold heartless human being in serious cognitive decline, who is totally indifferent to the millions of illegal migrants, sex slaves, fentanyl, MS-13 and potential terrorists flooding into the U.S. not to mention the daily drownings in the Rio Grande.

Biden is totally indifferent that every state is now a border state, and the Mexican cartels and not the federal government control our lawless southwestern border from McAllen, Texas to San Diego, California. As Miranda Devine recently wrote in a New York Post column, Biden “has spent three years lying that the border is “secure,” and now he’s lying that he needs new laws to secure it.”

For the first time in three years Biden suddenly cares about illegal immigration. That is only because it is an election year, and he is dreadfully behind in both a recent Gallup and ABC News/Ipsos poll among numerous others.

In the Gallup poll he had a low approval rating of 39.8% on January 19 while in the ABC News/Ipsos poll he had an abysmal approval rating of 33% on January 8.

I do not know how this looming legal confrontation between Texas and Washington is going to turn out in Shelby Park at Eagle Pass, but the real villain or outlaw is Joe Biden.

I believe that Texas is simply right, and Washington is disgracefully wrong. I also believe that Congress needs to soon impeach the outlaw Joe Biden and not just his derelict Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

May God help Texas.