Record High: Virginia Tech Receives More Than 52,000 First-year Applications

For the fourth straight year, Virginia Tech has set a new high for the number of first-year applications for admissions. A record 52,365 first-year applications were submitted for fall 2024 admission – 11 percent more than a year ago.

“This once again affirms that the university’s growing global reputation makes it a top destination for students,” said Juan Espinoza, interim vice provost for enrollment management. “Our recruiters continue to find ways to connect students to the university with a strong focus on the access and affordability highlighted in the university’s Virginia Tech Advantage initiative.”

The applicant pool is strong academically with an average high school GPA of 4.07, slightly above last year’s 4.06 average. The pool includes: 8,059 applicants identified as first-generation college students, a 3.5 percent increase from last year; 20,610 in-state applicants, up 4.5 percent; 26,696 out-of-state applicants, a 12 percent increase; and 5,059 international applicants, up from 3,591 last year.

First-year applications have increased more than 50 percent since 2018, when Virginia Tech changed its admissions process to include the development of a more holistic review process. The Common Application was introduced in 2020. In addition, the university began collecting self-reported academic information and streamlined the fee waiver application process.

The target for next fall’s first-year class was recently revised to 7,085 students, in line with 2023 first-year enrollment. For the next academic year, Virginia Tech has set a total enrollment goal slightly above 31,000 undergraduate students.

Admission decisions for those who applied for early action will be announced by late February. Regular decision applicants will be notified by the end of March.

Applicants accepted to Virginia Tech have until May 1 to respond. Students seeking to transfer to Virginia Tech for the summer or fall sessions will have until March 1 to apply. For more dates and deadlines, visit the Admissions section on vt.edu.