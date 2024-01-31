Why is Vector Search Becoming Critical for Businesses?

As artificial intelligence (AI) technology evolves, we continue to find use cases that could potentially transform the business landscape. In a previous post titled ‘What Are the Benefits of AI Technology for Your Business?’, we even detailed the many ways it can improve daily operations. But if there’s anything organizations need to focus on in the new year, it’s how they can retrieve information more efficiently and accurately.

Consider these stats from Nosto’s 2023 research study on ecommerce search – when visiting an online store, at least 69% of consumers go straight to the search bar, but 80% exit the site because of a poor search function. This goes to show that search plays a crucial role in customer satisfaction and ultimately influences the success of a business.

Thanks to advancements in AI, the capabilities of search have now gone beyond just matching keywords to display results, ushering in the era of vector search. This concept might sound extravagant at first, but its brilliance is rooted in the simple principle of making data retrieval more intuitive and relevant.

What is it exactly? Let’s dive deeper.

Understanding Vector Search

Vector search is an AI-powered method that allows users to retrieve information based not just on exact phrases or word matches, but on the intent and meaning behind those words. This is possible through the use of “vectors”.

A vector, in this context, is a numerical representation of a data point in multi-dimensional space. Suppose we’re talking about words or phrases; each one has its unique vector, which captures its “meaning” through its position in this defined space. When queried, vector search algorithms sift through these “meaning maps” instead of just scanning for exact matches. This results in more relevant and intelligent search outcomes.

For example, if you search for ‘blue striped shirt,’ a conventional search engine will return items with those exact words in the description or title. However, a vector search goes beyond and returns matching shirts in different shades of blue or various types of stripes.

Key Benefits of Vector Search

Vector search solves several key pain points for businesses. A guide to vector databases on MongoDB cites scalability, flexibility, and an increase in sales. So, let’s elaborate on these variables:

Increase in Sales

Vector search’s ability to capture the user’s intent can drastically enhance the customer’s shopping experience. This, in turn, leads to improved customer retention and higher sales.

For example, in ecommerce businesses, vector search can drive significant improvements to the site’s search function by providing more relevant product recommendations, thereby improving conversion rates.

Scalability

Vector search allows businesses to handle large amounts of data with ease. Traditional search engines falter as the data size increases, leading to inefficient queries and reduced speed. However, vector search uses a sparse data structure, making it scalable and efficient even when dealing with huge datasets.

Flexibility

Vector databases are incredibly adaptable. Their architecture is crafted to handle different types of data including text, images, and even audio files. This capability is invaluable in today’s data-driven world where businesses often need to sift through multiple data types for insights.

How Vector Search is Transforming Industries

Industry signs of vector search’s increasing relevance are everywhere. As we mentioned, in ecommerce, vector search helps provide a more personalized shopping experience. Meanwhile, in healthcare, it can sift through vast medical records to pinpoint relevant patient information, improving diagnosis and treatment plans. In finance, it can analyze large datasets to assist in risk management and investment strategies.

Moreover, the rise of AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants is another testament to the growing importance of vector search. These AI systems employ vector search to understand and respond to user queries accurately, enhancing the overall customer experience. A Forbes article on chatbots revealed that 68% of users enjoy the convenience of chatbots and how quickly they respond. With vector search employed, these responses can become even more meaningful and contextually rich.

The Bottom Line

Adopting vector search is less of a luxury and more of an essential strategic move for businesses striving to stay ahead in today’s competitive landscape. In fact, A Yahoo report on vector database market notes that it is expected to be worth $4.3 billion by 2028. So, as AI continues to revolutionize industries, businesses need to harness the potential of vector search to enhance their operational effectiveness and deliver unparalleled customer experiences.