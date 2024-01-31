VTC Medical School Admissions Process Connects Students With Community

Volunteers help identify the next class while illuminating what makes Roanoke a special place.

When prospective students apply to medical schools, they must consider many important factors such as academics, research, clinical training, extracurriculars, and cost. Another hugely important aspect to weigh is how well they connect with the community where they will be living, learning, and working for at least four years and potentially many more.

The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine is unique in that it brings the Roanoke community to these students before they are even accepted as part of its Multiple Mini-Interview (MMI) process.

“I really enjoy being a part of the MMI as an interviewer,” said Frank DiNunzio, a community member who has volunteered for several years along with his wife, Susan Lucas. “The medical school and Virginia Tech are such a great resource for the area. They are creating future health care practitioners and helping the entire community to grow and prosper in quality of life and economically. Being able to give back and show these students what our community is like is very fulfilling.”

The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine was one of only a handful of medical schools nationally using an MMI process when it was founded in 2010. It has continued to use the MMI as other schools have followed, but unlike most, it incorporates members of the community as volunteers to interview prospective students.