James Madison Middle School Student is State Winner of Lions Clubs International Peace Poster Contest

Mae Todd, a 7th grade student at James Madison Middle School, has been named as Virginia’s winner of the annual Lions Clubs International Peace Poster Contest.

Mae’s poster was among more than 600,000 entries submitted worldwide in the annual Lions Clubs International Peace Poster Contest. At the district level, her entry was judged against the work of winners from 14 schools across the Lions District 24-C, which encompasses southwestern Virginia.

As the district winner, Mae then moved to the state level competition where her work topped winners from two other Lions districts in Virginia. Mae’s poster has been sent to the Lions International headquarters in Illinois, where it is currently being judged at the international level.

“Mae is a talented artist, exemplary student, and positive role model at James Madison,” said James Madison Principal Katherine Duncan. “We are so proud of her for receiving this honor, and we wish her the best of luck as her poster moves on to the international competition level. Our entire Madison family is cheering you on, Mae!”

One international grand prize winner and 23 merit award winners will be selected. The grand prize includes a cash award of $5,000 and will be recognized at a special awards ceremony at Lions Day with the United Nations. The 23 merit award winners will each receive a certificate and a cash award of $500.

The Cave Spring Lions Club sponsored peace poster contests at James Madison, James Breckinridge, and Woodrow Wilson Middle Schools. All school-level winners will be recognized at Thursday’s event.

“The Cave Spring Lions Club has been serving our community since 1941. We are pleased to be able to provide the opportunity for local students to display and further develop their artistic talents,” said Cave Spring Lions Club President Jim Newman.

Lions Clubs International is the largest membership-based service organization in the world, with 1.4 million members in more than 49,000 clubs serving in 200 countries and geographic areas. Since 1917, Lions have improved health and well-being, strengthened communities, and supported those in need, locally and globally.

Lions Clubs International sponsors the annual peace poster contest to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere. The 2024-2025 contest theme is “Peace without limits,” which speaks to our world’s infinite potential for kindness once we commit to pursuing the idea of peace without limits.