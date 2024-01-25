Renovation Alliance Receives Funding to Rebuild Homes of Low-income Older Adults in Roanoke

Renovation Alliance (RA) has been awarded $50,000 in funding from the Marion S. and Willie Z. Camp Fund for Eldercare of Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia. The funds will be used to rebuild the homes of at least 6 homeowners over the age of 60 who need critical or necessary home repairs and are unable to afford the repairs themselves. Repair work will include roof replacements, heating and cooling system repairs and replacements, plumbing and electrical repairs, and accessible home modifications.

Throughout the year, Renovation Alliance works with volunteers and local professional contractors to rebuild the homes of persons in need. In 2023, the organization completed 209 critical and necessary repairs on 82 homes in the cities of Roanoke and Salem and the counties of Roanoke, Botetourt, Craig, Floyd, and Franklin.

While the average gross household income of homeowners served by the organization is under $23,000, the average cost of repair exceeds $5,000. Without assistance from Renovation Alliance and the support of its partners, homeowners would remain in unsafe and unhealthy housing conditions.

2024 marks the organization’s 25th year of service to the Roanoke Valley. “Renovation Alliance has the ability to lift the quality of housing in the Roanoke area”, said Kendall Cloeter, Executive Director of Renovation Alliance. “Since 1999, Renovation Alliance has rebuilt more than 1,600 homes in the Roanoke area. This organization would not be able to answer the call for those in need of home repair service if not for our incredible volunteers and community partners, including the Community Foundation.”

“Funding from the Marion S. and Willie Z. Camp Fund for Eldercare of Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia will enable the organization to serve older adults in need of home repair in our underserved communities including the Roanoke Valley’s rural areas,” said Cloeter. Persons in need of home repair assistance should call Renovation Alliance’s office at 540-400-0959 or visit the organization’s website to learn more and access the online application for assistance, www.renovateall.org.