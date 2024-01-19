AG Miyares Leads VA In Fight Against ESG And For Election Freedom

Attorney General Miyares announced today that the New York Stock Exchange withdrew a recently proposed rule change that would have allowed it to list “Natural Asset Companies” (NACs) on the exchange in response to opposition from a group of attorneys general. NACs are a novel corporate structure designed to take land off the market to prohibit productive economic uses, and promote Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies at the expense of economic growth.

“The NYSE withdrawing their proposal is a huge win for Virginians and protects our economic interests. ESG policies push radical ideas at the expense of financial and economic security, and I’ll continue defending Virginians against them,” said Attorney General Miyares.

In their letter on January 9, the coalition of attorneys general expressed their strong opposition to the proposed rule change and urged the SEC to disapprove it.

The letter was co-led by the States of Utah and Kansas and joined by 23 additional States.

Read the letter here.

Read the notice of withdrawal here.

###

Also, Attorney General Miyares Joins Brief Asking SCOTUS to Reverse Colorado Supreme Court Ballot Disqualification of Trump

Attorney General Jason Miyares has joined an amicus brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision from Colorado that kept former President Donald Trump off the ballot for that state’s Presidential Primary Elections.

The coalition of 25 states argues that Congress must decide whether to disqualify a person from office ineligible under the Section 3 of Fourteenth Amendment.

“In declaring that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to run for President in the coming election,” the coalition wrote, “the Colorado Supreme Court has effectively reordered the roles of all the relevant players in presidential elections.”

“It’s up to the American people to decide who the next President of the United States is,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Removing your political opponent from the ballot isn’t democracy, and it isn’t acceptable.”

The coalition also argues: “The Colorado court’s decision strikes a serious blow to the Constitution’s structural separation of powers.”

Read a copy of the amicus brief.