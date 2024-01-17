SCOTT DREYER: An Ode To Our Times

Below is a poem circulating on X. The author is Nate Buttitta, who can be found @NateButtitta .

Does any of this ring true from what you have seen, heard, and experienced, especially over the past few years?

They say truth will set you free

But it is the opposite of what we see

Those whose crimes were concealed

Are not punished when they’re revealed

When their secrecy is unveiled

They are not the ones to be jailed

It is the brave who tell the truth

It is the journalist, the honest sleuth

Who is charged with a crime

Who is faced with doing time

The corrupt continue to be protected

Their orders are followed as directed

The truth teller then is arrested

And the public again is misdirected

The honest speaker faces judgmental eyes

The powerful are shielded by their lies

The helpless hero is to be demonized

While the culprit will be canonized

This story repeats throughout history

Yet it continues to remain a mystery

To the overwhelming majority of mankind

Who stumble through life deaf and blind

All this occurs under the guise of justice

By the deceivers who say you must trust us

Largely the people follow or look away

Not wanting trouble during their day

Occasionally wondering what is wrong

But the thoughts leave before long

The urge to avoid facing controversy

Overcomes the inner voice for mercy

This is the tragedy of human existence

Which can only be conquered by persistence

We must confront our mental resistance

Replacing it with a resolute insistence

To honor the truth as the ultimate guide

For increasing peace and prosperity worldwide

It is within our power to choose to be

The ones who will allow truth to set us free

–Nate Buttitta

You can find Buttitta’s poem here on X, in a response to a tweet by Robert Malone MD, who can be found at @RWMaloneMD.

As posted here, “Malone discovered in-vitro and in-vivo RNA transfection when he was at the Salk Institute in 1988, and he subsequently invented mRNA vaccines, which are being used over 20 years later to combat the spread of the coronavirus.”

However, his questioning of the Covid vaccines and some related policies caused him to get censored from Twitter and YouTube (owned by Google), while the The New York Times smears him by claiming he “spreads falsehoods about vaccines.”

What direction will we choose in 2024?

–Scott Dreyer