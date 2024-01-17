SCOTT DREYER: An Ode To Our Times

Below is a poem circulating on X. The author is Nate Buttitta, who can be found @NateButtitta .
Does any of this ring true from what you have seen, heard, and experienced, especially over the past few years?
They say truth will set you free
But it is the opposite of what we see
Those whose crimes were concealed
Are not punished when they’re revealed
When their secrecy is unveiled
They are not the ones to be jailed
It is the brave who tell the truth
It is the journalist, the honest sleuth
Who is charged with a crime
Who is faced with doing time
The corrupt continue to be protected
Their orders are followed as directed
The truth teller then is arrested
And the public again is misdirected
The honest speaker faces judgmental eyes
The powerful are shielded by their lies
The helpless hero is to be demonized
While the culprit will be canonized
This story repeats throughout history
Yet it continues to remain a mystery
To the overwhelming majority of mankind
Who stumble through life deaf and blind
All this occurs under the guise of justice
By the deceivers who say you must trust us
Largely the people follow or look away
Not wanting trouble during their day
Occasionally wondering what is wrong
But the thoughts leave before long
The urge to avoid facing controversy
Overcomes the inner voice for mercy
This is the tragedy of human existence
Which can only be conquered by persistence
We must confront our mental resistance
Replacing it with a resolute insistence
To honor the truth as the ultimate guide
For increasing peace and prosperity worldwide
It is within our power to choose to be
The ones who will allow truth to set us free
–Nate Buttitta
You can find Buttitta’s poem here on X, in a response to a tweet by Robert Malone MD, who can be found at @RWMaloneMD.
As posted here, “Malone discovered in-vitro and in-vivo RNA transfection when he was at the Salk Institute in 1988, and he subsequently invented mRNA vaccines, which are being used over 20 years later to combat the spread of the coronavirus.”
However, his questioning of the Covid vaccines and some related policies caused him to get censored from Twitter and YouTube (owned by Google), while the The New York Times smears him by claiming he “spreads falsehoods about vaccines.”
What direction will we choose in 2024?
–Scott Dreyer