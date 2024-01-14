SERWAN ZANGANA: Is The American Dream Still Alive?

As the November presidential election is approaching, voters are warily watching and listening to the presidential candidates. Obviously, there are only Republican candidates on the debate stage for now. As I have listened to some of the debates and read excerpts from their arguments, I mostly heard harsh verbal attacks on each another.

I used to say that the Democrats had no boundaries during arguments and debates, but obviously our Republicans are becoming like that now too. Generally, they are representing their own interests instead to Americans’ interests. However, as of this moment, no one has become a Republican rising star and inspired me. No one truly has connected to my consciousness.

Having lived in America for many years, I now realize that the politicians are not willing to propose any concrete solutions for the America’s major problems. Obviously, Americans’ struggles and hardships are forcing me to wonder about the future.

Social security, Medicare, and Healthcare are major problems in America, according to the Pew Research Center. Affordability of health care is among the top problems, yet neither Democrats nor Republicans are able to come up with a solution benefiting the average person.

For example, by listening to Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, we can see a dark cloud for the future of young Americans. Her plan for Social Security and Medicare has no bright side as she wants to change such important benefits. Seemingly, she is approving the Democrats’ allegation that Republicans want to cut Social Security!

As we are seeking for a candidate with a policy that improves American lifestyles and brightens the future of our younger generation, Haley is planning to lay a rugged path for them. However, in defense of her planned changes, she claims that the older people who are currently in the program will not be affected.

Haley’s Social Security changes will definitely leave younger Americans behind, “Those are the ones we tell the rules have changed — anyone new coming in this system.” Haley said. (AP)

Furthermore, Haley appears to be in a war against the younger generation as she said, “I’ll raise the retirement age – only for younger people who are just entering the system.” (MarketWatch)

Social Security and Medicare have become nightmares for the politicians, especially the Republicans. But also Democrats have no plan to secure these benefits and assure Americans of continuing these programs.

Unfortunately, we are among two hurricanes of Democrats and Republicans in this upcoming election. Politicizing the rights and freedoms of Americans on a daily basis and creating more agitations and divisions are what appear to be a strategy of the politicians. As both political parties are funding the foreign nations, including my home country, Iraq, with billions of dollars, I say save the money and save Social Security for Americans.

As we approach the elections, there is one country to be viewed, which is America. And one nationality must be regarded, who are Americans. However, as the Republican candidates are not shining in my sky, I definitely don’t see any Democrats connecting to my consciousness either.

Now, I am wondering and asking: is the American dream still alive for Americans?