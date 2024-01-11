LOA Details Winter Services

Winter Storm Preparedness – Lunch & Learn with the American Red Cross of Southwest Virginia

Older adults face unique challenges with winter storms. Snow, ice, and wind can lead to power outages in which you lose heating and light and the safe refrigeration of food and medications. Icy conditions increase the risk of slips and falls. LOA is preparing to host a full house for this educational presentation and discussion led by Jackie Grant, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Southwest Virginia. WHEN: Friday, January 19, 2024, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: LOA’s Center for Health & Wellness, 4902 Frontage Road NW, Roanoke, VA 2401

Soup for Seniors

Our goal this year is to collect 45,000 pounds of soup and other non-perishable items to provide bags of food for 2,750 older adults in need right here in our community. Thousands of seniors in our area live at or below the poverty line. Help provide a hot meal on a cold day and remind thousands of seniors in need that we have not forgotten them. Community members can get involved this year by holding a canned food collection at their church, school, or business during January. After collection, food can be delivered to one of our drop-off sites from January 29 to February 4 , or to our main collection site, the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, February 5 and 6. The items most needed by our elderly neighbors include: soup canned meats (such as tuna) canned vegetables canned fruit crackers peanut butter oatmeal Boost or Ensure Folks can visit https://loaa.org/soup-for-seniors/ for additional drop-off sites and sign up for volunteer opportunities.

LOA Emergency Food & Personal Care Pantry

Aside from food, we are always in need of personal care items for our seniors. LOA’s Emergency Food Pantry provides a bag of personal care items and shelf-stable meal equivalents for seniors with an urgent need. This year, we have an ongoing need for the following items: Toothbrushes and toothpaste Deodorant Flushable wipes Incontinence products (adult pull-ups) Bar soap, body wash, and cleansing wipes Shampoo and conditioner Lip balm Lotion Donation items can be dropped off Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at LOA’s main office: 4932 Frontage Road NW, Roanoke, VA 24019. For a full list of items in need, please visit https://loaa.org/our-services/emergency-food-pantry/



About Local Office on Aging

Local Office on Aging (LOA) is a non-profit organization serving Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig, and Roanoke counties, as well as the cities of Covington, Roanoke, and Salem. Our mission is to help older persons remain independent for as long as possible in their chosen environment. Through 30 community-based services, the LOA effectively carries out its mission by providing nutrition, education, advocacy, and socialization. LOA is a 501(c)(3) agency. Learn more at www.loaa.org.