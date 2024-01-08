William Byrd Football Coach Nominated For NFL ‘Don Shula Coach of The Year’

When it comes to outstanding football coaches, Don Shula is considered one of the greatest ever as the winningest coach in NFL history. Each year, the National Football League (NFL) presents the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award to two high school football coaches.

Each of the league’s 32 teams can nominate one high school football coach for the annual award. This year, the Washington Commanders have nominated William Byrd High School’s Brad Lutz as the Commanders’ nominee for the Don Shula Award.

The NFL will recognize two winners, one from each conference. The AFC and NFC award winners will be announced in the week prior to the Pro Bowl Games. Each winner will receive $15,000 for their school and a $10,500 personal award. The remaining 30 nominees will each receive $1,000 courtesy of the NFL Foundation and NIKE. For a complete list of nominees, please see this news release from the NFL.

According to a video posted on the Washington Commanders’ website, the Commanders selected Lutz for his efforts to lead the Terriers to their first ever regional title and for his commitment to his players and dedication to honoring our military. In early September 2023, Coach Lutz was recognized by the Commanders as their high school coach of the week.

The Don Shula Award recognizes high school coaches that embody Coach Shula’s values — character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety, and on-field success.

“We are very proud of Coach Lutz and his accomplishments not only on the field, but also in supporting his players and our community,” said Tammy Newcomb, principal of William Byrd High School.

“It is exciting to celebrate the nominees from each NFL club; all 32 represent the integrity, commitment and character of Coach Don Shula,” said Roman Oben, NFL vice president of football development. “High school football coaches help mold the lives of young high school players both on and off the field. They serve as leaders and role models, and this group represents the very best every year.”