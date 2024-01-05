Virginia 4-H Livestock Judging Team Wins National Competition

The Virginia State Skillathon Team was named the Reserve National Champion Skillathon Team, taking second place overall in the contest, which featured 22 teams and 84 contestants. The students demonstrated their comprehensive knowledge of livestock to earn placement as third high team in evaluation, identification, and quality assurance.

The Skillathon team’s four members – all from Rockingham County – placed individually in the top 20 of Skillathon participants to earn the title of “All American.” They included:

Sarah Craun, who received the seventh-highest individual score

Carrie Miller, with the 10 th -highest individual score

-highest individual score Malaina Ritchie, with the 11 th -highest individual score

-highest individual score Grayson Long, with the 20th-highest individual score

The team was coached by Rockingham County 4-H volunteers and Virginia 4-H alumni Dave Walker and Tammy Craun.

“This is a first for Virginia,” Carter said. “To have a national champion and a reserve national champion team in these two contests in the same year is an incredible accomplishment.”

Carter added, “My pride and admiration for these youth, their hard work, passion, and dedication to achieve is immeasurable. Being able to coach the state Livestock Judging Team and give back to a program that built me and made me who I am today is a gift I am forever thankful for – and sharing that responsibility with Matthew Miller, our Virginia Tech collegiate livestock judging coach, is an absolute privilege.”

The Virginia 4-H Livestock Judging Team will travel to Scotland and Ireland in June 2024 to represent Virginia in two international livestock judging competitions, while touring and learning about international agriculture and animal evaluation.

Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Youth Livestock Program enables youth to develop their interest in beef cattle, sheep, meat goats, and swine in 4-H projects. Youth learn about selection, care, and feeding of livestock, animal health, and importance of good record keeping. Participants are encouraged to compete in livestock judging and stockmen’s contests as well as livestock shows at the county, district, state, and national levels.

By Marya Barlow