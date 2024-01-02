ROBERT L. MARONIC: The Maine Secretary Of State Is A Petty Tyrant

Last week far-leftist Democratic dirty tricks happened once again. It occurred just nine days after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled (4-3) on December 19 to remove former President Donald Trump from the state’s Republican primary.

The unelected Maine Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows (D), unilaterally disqualified Trump on December 28 from the Republican primary.

Bellows ruled in a thirty-four-page document that Trump was ineligible for the presidency because he violated the 14th Amendment (section 3), and was guilty of “insurrection.” She made this extrajudicial decision although Trump has never been charged or convicted of the federal crime of insurrection.

So why did Bellows make her decision two weeks before the Iowa caucuses on January 15? One major reason is because Biden’s approval ratings in a Monmouth poll on December 18 were abysmally low at 34%, and he will need all the help he can get to be reelected on November 5.

The other obvious reason is that Bellows is a far leftist Democratic zealot.

Bellows, who was once an executive director of the Maine ACLU (2005-13) and a former state senator (2016-20), has shown great partisan disregard for due process and the rule of law in disqualifying Trump.

Now the Maine Secretary of State, who is neither a lawyer nor legal expert, has suddenly become the next Democratic mainstream media star with her fifteen minutes of fame. She may think that she is a heroine, but she is in fact a petty tyrant.

What if a Republican secretary of State in a red state were to disqualify Joe Biden from a Democratic primary? The bitter outcry would be enormous and never-ending on CNN, MSNBC and The New York Times.

What Bellows has done is an undemocratic attempt to eliminate the leading Republican presidential candidate.

What Bellows has done is blatant voter suppression or nullification.

What Bellows has done will hopefully be soon overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

I say let the voters and not the Maine Secretary of State decide on March 5 if they would like to vote for Trump or not.

Meanwhile, the 45th president, who thoroughly thrives on indictments and disqualifications along with the subsequent increased fundraising and political martyrdom, is loving all the free publicity worth tens of millions of dollars that the far leftist prosecutors in Atlanta, New York City and Washington along with the hyper partisan Democrats in Colorado and Maine have given him.

May the Madam Secretary of State in Maine soon learn the meaning sic semper tyrannis (thus always to tyrants) from the U.S. Supreme Court.

– Robert L. Maronic