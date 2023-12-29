generac-home-standby-generator-banners
School Board Lifts Up Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries

SAEM's Artice Ledbetter (L) and Garry Lautenschlager (L) presented checks to Andrew Lewis Principal Matt Coe and Salem High Principal Kelly Linkenhoker.

The Salem School Board formally recognized the Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries at December’s meeting for their contributions to provide Andrew Lewis Middle School and Salem High School assistance to reduce school lunch debt.

In early October 2023, Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries and four other nonprofit organizations from the Eastern Region participated in the Thrivent “Take the Plunge!” live online, interactive event to earn votes to win funding for their organization. SAEM highlighted its local ministries including ACT packs for Children’s Program, the Summer Feed and Read Program, the school food pantry programs, the school garden programs and Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet and received $5,000 from Thrivent based on the votes.

At its November meeting, SAEM’s Board of Directors approved the use of these funds for this purpose and pledged its support to continue the partnership with Salem City Schools to assist with reducing the school lunch debt at Andrew Lewis Middle School and Salem High School.

Thanks to Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries for the many things it does for the Salem community throughout the year.

