ROBERT L. MARONIC: The Stench From The Bench Is Making Me Clench

The Colorado Supreme Court narrowly ruled (4-3) on December 19 to “disqualify” or bar former President Trump from the Republican presidential primary on March 5. Unfortunately, that also includes write-in ballots.

The Court’s decision was unprecedented in modern American history. Their ruling reminded me of the fetid corruption, which takes place in such despotic third world countries as Haiti, Guinea or Sudan.

The Colorado Court ruled that Trump violated section 3 of the Civil War-era 14th Amendment by engaging in “insurrection or rebellion,” thereby making him ineligible for the primary in 2024. The court reached their decision although the former president astoundingly has never been indicted or convicted of “insurrection” in federal court for what took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The Court in their judicial omniscience and “noblesse oblige” decided that Trump was nevertheless guilty. Their decision speaks greatly about the denial of due process in the Centennial State.

The judges are further oblivious to the fact that one man’s definition of insurrection could easily be another person’s riot or protest.

It is interesting to note that the four far left justices, who ruled against Trump, all went to either an elitist Ivy League or “Public Ivy” law school. They are Richard L. Gabriel (Penn), Melissa Hart (Harvard), Monica Márquez (Yale) and William W. Hood III (UVA).

The three dissenting justices Brian D. Boatright (Chief Justice), Maria E. Berkenkotter and Carlos Samour all graduated from the University of Denver Law School. It strongly appears that there might be more judicial common sense in Denver or the Rocky Mountains than Charlottesville and New England.

The Court’s highly partisan decision was truly tyrannical, despicable and blatant election interference. It is also most likely unconstitutional, and may encourage many other populous blue states such as California and New York to follow Colorado’s putrid example.

Now 4.5 million Colorado voters cannot cast their ballot for Trump on March 5.

Hopefully, the remainder of the Republican presidential candidates will soon follow the example of the precocious and non-politician Vivek Ramaswamy, and withdrawal their names from the primary.

Perhaps the only solution for the Colorado Republican party is to cancel the primary and have a caucus like in Iowa on January 15? This presently appears to be the only viable option.

Hopefully, the U.S. Supreme Court will expeditiously and unequivocally overturn the Colorado Supreme Court’s foolish and autocratic decision well before the Iowa caucus.

– Robert L. Maronic