SERWAN ZANGANA: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Does Not Represent Americans

Ever since she was elected to the House of Representatives, Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) has been boastful and conceited about being an elected official of the United States. But in fact, she has been unable to draw a line between her position as American Congresswoman and being a Palestinian. As most Americans come from different heritages and ethnic backgrounds, this should not affect the obligation that one has to perform his or her duty to serve the American people.

I have been wondering what the Congressional Oath of Office means to Tlaib, or to what degree she applies “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic…” to her work as a Congresswoman?

Perhaps she has forgotten that her job is to represent Americans and her priority must be defending the United States of America. Seemingly, the anti-Israeli protests are crossing the line to become Antisemitism. It is undeniable that the Jewish nation of Israel is a reality of the world and repudiating such a nation can break the existing connections of Judaism.

Rep. Tlaib has separated herself from her official position as a U.S Congresswoman and instead has become a voice of Palestine. Regardless of our ethnic backgrounds, to be an elected official under oath, I believe that our loyalty must be for the United States under one flag only.

To be clear, my point is not about analyzing the Israeli-Hamas war but rather is about Congresswoman Tlaib and her stance as an official American Representative. Obviously, Tlaib has always spoken as a Palestinian representative in Congress and her main concern, instead of the ongoing crises in America, was Palestine being on her agenda. Apparently, as she has been prioritizing the Palestinians’ case, Representative Tlaib has been ignoring America’s pressing issues.

“Palestinians may be banned from flying their flag under an apartheid government, but we can still proudly do it at my office,” Tlaib tweeted. It is understandable to be proud of one’s own heritage flag. And yes, America is a country of freedom of expression and the haven of ethnic diversity. However, in a government building there must be only the nation’s flag that is flying.

Here’s one simple, clear question I’d like to ask Rep. Tlaib and some of her colleagues who support her: Does any foreign flag fly in any government buildings in Palestine, or even in Iraq where I am originally from?

Of course the answer is no.

Evidently, Tlaib has not been outraged by any of President Biden’s many failures in handling foreign and domestic situations until he recently supported Israel against Hamas. This is an obvious double standard of Tlaib.

Evidently, Rep. Tlaib does not realize that electing her as a U.S. Congresswoman means she is obliged to represent Americans only.