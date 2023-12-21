Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Sr. Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election

Mayor Sherman P. Lea , Sr. has made the decision not to seek re-election in next year’s upcoming election. In a message to the community, Mayor Lea expresses his gratitude for the opportunity to serve saying, “This journey has been one of profound honor, with each election—an affirmation of our shared vision for Roanoke,” Mayor Lea said. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of our City’s many successes.”

Mayor Lea’s full message to the residents of Roanoke: To the wonderful residents of Roanoke, After two decades of serving on the City Council, coupled with five cherished years on the School Board, I have decided not to seek re-election as your Mayor. This journey has been one of profound honor, with each election—an affirmation of our shared vision for Roanoke. As I reflect on a career marked by the unwavering trust and support of the community I have served, I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of our City’s successes. As I prepare to pass the baton, I am confident that Roanoke will cont inue to thrive, championing the values we hold dear. My commitment to our city remains steadfast and I look forward to the ways I can continue to contribute to the community that has given me so much. Thank you for entrusting me with your voice, your hopes, and your dreams. Together we have built a legacy of progress and unity that will endure for generations to come. With heartfelt gratitude, Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Sr.

Throughout his almost 20-year tenure serving on Roanoke City Council, Mayor Lea has been a part of a number of important activities and initiatives, including:

• Seventh designation of Roanoke as All- America City

• Induction of Roanoke as the first City in the Nation into the All-America City Hall of Fame

• Formation of Lea Youth Outdoor Basketball League

• Adoption of the City’s Comprehensive Plan – City Plan 20 40

• Adoption of the Downtown Roanoke Plan

• Adoption of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan

• Adoption of the Neighborhood Centers Plan

• Adoption of the City Council’s first Strategic Plan

• Development of a new Downtown Transit Transfer Station

• Creation of the Roanoke Financial Empowerment Center

• Initiation of a new grocery store in Northwest Roanoke

• Initiation of redevelopment of the former American Visc ose Plant into Riverdale in Southeast Roanoke

• Support of the formation of the Roanoke Innovation Corridor and expansion of Carilion Clinic, Virginia Tech-Carilion School of Medicine and the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute

• Support of redevelopment of the former Heironimus Department Store into Mast General

• Implementa tion of the Year of the Artist (2022-2023)

• Formation and Leadership of the Star City Strong Recovery Framework (CARES and ARPA funding)