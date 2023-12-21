generac-home-standby-generator-banners
Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Sr. Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Sr.
 Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Sr. has made the decision not to seek re-election in next year’s upcoming election. In a message to the community, Mayor Lea expresses his gratitude for the opportunity to serve saying, “This journey has been one of profound honor, with each election—an affirmation of our shared vision for Roanoke,” Mayor Lea said. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of our City’s many successes.”
Mayor Lea’s full message to the residents of Roanoke:
To the wonderful residents of Roanoke, After two decades of serving on the City Council, coupled with five cherished years on the School Board, I have decided not to seek re-election as your Mayor. This journey has been one of profound honor, with each election—an affirmation of our shared vision for Roanoke. As I reflect on a career marked by the unwavering trust and support of the community I have served, I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of our City’s successes. As I prepare to pass the baton, I am confident that Roanoke will continue to thrive, championing the values we hold dear. My commitment to our city remains steadfast and I look forward to the ways I can continue to contribute to the community that has given me so much. Thank you for entrusting me with your voice, your hopes, and your dreams. Together we have built a legacy of progress and unity that will endure for generations to come.
 
With heartfelt gratitude,
 Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Sr.
Throughout his almost 20-year tenure serving on Roanoke City Council, Mayor Lea has been a part of a number of important activities and initiatives, including:
•  Seventh designation of Roanoke as All- America City
 Induction of Roanoke as the first City in theNation into the All-America City Hall ofFame
Formation of Lea Youth Outdoor BasketballLeague
 Adoption of the City’s Comprehensive Plan – City Plan 2040
 Adoption of the Downtown Roanoke Plan
 Adoption of the Parks and RecreationMaster Plan
 Adoption of the Neighborhood Centers Plan
 Adoption of the City Council’s first StrategicPlan
 Development of a new Downtown TransitTransfer Station
 Creation of the Roanoke FinancialEmpowerment Center
 Initiation of new grocery store inNorthwest Roanoke
 Initiation of redevelopment of the former American Viscose Plant into Riverdale in Southeast Roanoke
•  Support of the formation of the Roanoke Innovation Corridor and expansion of Carilion Clinic, Virginia Tech-Carilion School of Medicine and the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute
 Support of redevelopment of the former Heironimus Department Store into Mast General
•  Implementation of the Year of the Artist(2022-2023)
•  Formation and Leadership of the Star City Strong Recovery Framework (CARES and ARPA funding)
•  Development of Rivers Edge into aRegional Athletic Facility
•  Adoption and implementation of regional wayfinding system and downtown wayfinding system
•  Formation of the Gun Violence Prevention Commission
Formation of the Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board
 Development of Holton Plaza downtown
 Replacement of Franklin Road Bridge
 Reintroduction of Amtrak to Roanoke
 Redevelopment of Colonial Avenue through the campus of Virginia Western Community College
 Replacement of Fire Station #7 in Grandin Village
 Redevelopment of multiple library branches – Gainsboro, Melrose, Raleigh Court, WilliamsonRoad
 Removal of Robert E. Lee Memorial and establishment of Freedom Plaza and Lacks Plaza andplacement of Henrietta Lacks Memorial
 Expansion of Roanoke River Greenway – including first connection to City of Salem
 Formation of the Western Virginia Industrial Facilities Authority and development of the WoodHaven Technology Park
 Formation of the Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority
 Redevelopment of William Fleming High School
 Redevelopment of Patrick Henry High School
“I want to assure the residents of Roanoke that, although I have decided not to seek re-election, my commitment and dedication to serving you remains steadfast until the conclusion of my term on December 31, 2024.”
