Visiting Scholar Reveals Details of Narrow Escape, Life in Ukraine and Motivation to Help Other Refugees

She and her family spent sleepless days and nights underground in the cold, just waiting for the bombing to stop in her region, which, according to statistics, occurred nearly 30 times a day.

“It was incredibly scary to hear the sounds of automatic gunfire and see Russian planes and helicopters flying over our city, randomly dropping bombs,” Nimko said. “They even broke into a house not far from my home, killing the owner.”

For Nimko, deciding to leave her country and family was the hardest part. Seeing the hospital where her daughter was born and the school she attended destroyed were factors in her decision. But at the time, her sleep-deprived mind found it difficult to make an evacuation plan.

That’s when Judit Sandor, a professor and mentor during her fellowship at Central European University in Budapest, proposed Nimko and her daughter evacuate Ukraine, and offered to help arrange the logistics. The university provided dormitory housing and three meals a day for Nimko and her daughter.

“She’s my mentor and I followed her advice,” Nimko said. “That was very important for me because I couldn’t make a decision. But I knew I needed to listen to somebody. As a child, my father told me to follow the advice of wise people. When she told me to flee, I grabbed my daughter and left my house within 15 minutes.”

She had to say goodbye to her husband. Farewell tears and the loud cries of a child are her most difficult memories. While her husband offered to drive his wife and daughter to the border, she decided it would be safer to take the train.

“He misses us, and we miss him,” Nimko said. “My daughter has a very close connection with her father. But we couldn’t stay in Ukraine.”

She and her daughter immediately fled by train to Lviv, a city in western Ukraine not far from Polish and Hungarian borders, where they spent the night at the station in below-freezing temperatures. The next morning, they took a bus to the Hungarian border, crossing it by foot. From there, a stranger offered to drive the group 300 miles to Budapest.

She quickly began searching for a job in Budapest and secured a 15-month position in the Environmental Policy Lab at ETH Zurich, a public research university in Switzerland, chaired by Rachael Garrett, a professor of environmental policy. The Swiss National Science Foundation provided funding through the Scholars at Risk program. Because Nimko was under severe stress, Nimko said Garrett made invaluable efforts to organize the position.

When a colleague asked her daughter what the scariest part of the invasion was for her, she replied “mommy’s eyes,” Nimko recalled through tears. After her appointment was over, Nimko decided it was still unsafe to return to Ukraine, and began searching for other opportunities.

“I saw a job opening at Virginia Tech and applied,” Nimko said, noting that if it were not for the opportunity, she and her daughter would have been forced to return to dangerous conditions.

Nimko said her research at Virginia Tech is focused on of food security among refugees — a growing crisis as “more than 80 percent of refugees globally face food insecurity.”

She is working on a survey to learn more about food insecurity in Ukraine. Since the war began, Russia has targeted the country’s power grids, leading to widespread power outages and making it extremely difficult for individuals to stay warm as well as keep and prepare food. Russian bombs also have targeted personal and commercial farms, destroying crops and equipment.

Nimko’s research has also focused on those displaced by climate change and other conflicts. Since the beginning of the fall semester, she has shared her story at Virginia Tech through a webinar series and chatted with students in a disaster resilience seminar.

Katrina Powell, who is founding director of the Center for Refugee, Migrant, and Displacement Studies at Virginia Tech, led the search for Nimko’s position earlier this year.

“We sent out a call and we got lots of applications,” Powell said. “We had three finalists. Olha was the person who really rose to the top for us because of the interdisciplinary nature of her work.”

Powell said from her experience working with Nimko, she is someone really eager to work.

“She’s done a lot of research about refugees’ ability to feed their families,” Powell said. “She’s continuing the important work she started in Zurich, but she’s also starting new work here. I see someone who’s very determined not only to do that work, but also to help tell the story of what’s happening in Ukraine with ordinary people.”