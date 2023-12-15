New VA Tech Equine Performance Center Offers ‘Next Level’ Care for Horses

Jane and Stephen Hale were long-term clients of the Equine Medical Center and for 40 years owned and operated an equine facility in Lovettsville, Virginia. They often showed and competed in hunter jumper classes, with Stephen Hale once placing fourth in a national competition at Madison Square Garden in New York.

As trustee of the Hales estate, Joe T. May embraced the opportunity to name a significant equine diagnostic facility after the Hales.

“This tremendous facility that we are standing in has been made possible by the philanthropic support of generous donors who desired to benefit equine athletes, equine companions, and their owners,” said M. Daniel Givens, dean of the veterinary college. “This facility will provide a great environment for horses and for faculty, staff, residents, interns, and students who are providing service to those horses, and also for the clients that bring those horses in. While the horses who will benefit from this facility are yet to enter the doors, it’s a real privilege to have each of you here today as we celebrate this ribbon-cutting.”

Aimee and Frank Batten provided the initial challenge gift to build the new indoor arena. Karen Jones Squires and James Squires made a significant gift when the costs of the performance center exceeded initial estimates. Many other donors also contributed to the project.

The Youngkins donated funds to construct covered walkways from the new arena to the existing Youngkin Equine Soundness Clinic and the newly renamed Paul J. Goodness Podiatry Center.

Goodness, a certified journeyman farrier, founded Northern Virginia’s first group farrier practice and referral therapeutic farrier clinic with a partner in 1990. Their practice quickly became a mecca for challenging podiatry cases with owners shipping horses from all over the East Coast. Goodness served as the official United States Equestrian Team Farrier from 1992-96, acting as team farrier for the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia.

Beginning in the late 1990s, Goodness collaborated on a part-time basis with Equine Medical Center faculty to shoe and treat horses with chronic foot issues. Goodness died in 2020. The horse podiatry center was officially renamed for Goodness on Tuesday.

Suzanne Youngkin recalled warmly how Goodness helped her with her Canadian warmblood horse Pete and also the humanity Goodness showed that lived up to his last name.

“Paul Goodness’ spirit is going to be here,” Youngkin said. “It’s a spirit of goodness. It’s a spirit of humility. It’s a spirit of caring. And it’s a spirit of health and wellness. And I think that’s what we’re celebrating here today, this special spirit of loving equines, of serving one another and of serving these horses, which means so much to us.”