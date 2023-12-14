generac-home-standby-generator-banners
Smith Mountain Lake Chapter Antique & Classic Boat Society Elects Officers

The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society officers and directors for 2024. (Standing L to R) Chuck Breen, George Blosser, Alan Frederick, John Coffman, John Seal, Rob Dombrowski, Mike Mutchler, Roger Smith, Steve Rutigliano and (Seated) Beverly Seal.

The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society recently held their annual dinner meeting at Napoli by the Lake restaurant at Bernard’s Landing.  There were 38-chapter members in attendance.

Chapter President John Coffman reviewed the year’s activities and presented the slate of officers for 2024.  He also presented this year’s President’s Cup Award to John Seal.  Vice President Chuck Breen presented outgoing President John Coffman and first lady Beth with a well-deserved award for their two years of outstanding service.

The Smith Mountain Lake Chapter ACBS officers for 2024 are president, Bill Caillet; Vice President Chuck Breen and Treasurer Beverly Seal.  Directors for 2024 are Alan Frederick, Steve Rutigliano, Mike Mutchler, Jerry Barnes, John Seal, Chris Libbey, Roger Smith, George Blosser and Rob Dombrowski.  John Coffman will continue to support chapter leadership by serving as Past President.

For further chapter information contact Chapter President John Coffman at (443) 204-6500 or email: [email protected].

