Tech Turns Tree Tragedy To Triumph

For more than approximately 125 years, a sprawling, majestic elm tree resided on the small hill that serves as part of the Upper Quad of Virginia Tech’s Blacksburg campus.

Over the years, it provided desperately desired shade for students on sultry afternoons, particularly those in the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets who, until the past decade, lived in Rasche and Brodie Halls, two residence halls without air conditioning. For years, it offered a cool place for lunch, a resting stop from academic studies, and a solitary spot for courting sweethearts.

Many watched the setting sun shimmer through its long, twisting branches and in the fall, admired its beautiful golden and orange leaves, ones that eventually carpeted the well-manicured lawn surrounding it.

“That tree saw a lot,” admitted Cmdr. Nate Brown ’98, the alumni director for the Corps of Cadets. “If that tree could talk, it would have an amazing story to tell.”

Unfortunately, though, the Rasche elm tree, as many knew it, is no more. In August, Jamie King, the urban forest manager and university arborist, and a group of researchers and scientists made the agonizing decision to take down the tree after its lengthy battle with Dutch elm disease — a non-native fungus transmitted by a beetle that prevents the steady flow of water from the roots to the leaves. The affliction is common and plaguing elm trees across the United States.

The decision to end the life of the campus’ largest tree and one that predates the founding of Virginia Tech, and quite possibly, the Civil War, was heartbreaking, according to King.

“I felt personal failure that we weren’t able to save it,” King said. “But the odds were stacked against us. At the time, it’s a weighty decision, and I regret it, but I don’t think we could have done anything else. Sharing the news was a disappointment. It still hurts.”

The decision was not an individual one. King, who leads the urban forestry team, and researchers from the College of Natural Resources and Environment invested three years worth of thought, resources, and work toward saving this campus treasure.

Though this story was not a successful one, this group of tree lovers will not be stumped. They stand committed now more than ever to preserving the lives of more than 11,000 trees on Virginia Tech’s Blacksburg campus.