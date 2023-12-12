Youth Can Apply for 2023 State Fair Exhibitor Scholarships

Youth who exhibited beef cattle, sheep, meat goats or swine in the Youth Livestock Show at the 2023 State Fair are eligible to apply for 22 scholarships totaling $36,090.64. Of those 22 scholarships, seven are open to all youth who participated in the 2023 livestock shows or 2023 non-livestock youth competitions. They include a $1,000 scholarship from the Gatewood Holland Stoneman Endowment, a $1,000 Farm Credit Scholarship and five $2,000 youth development scholarship opportunities.

The 15 scholarships for 2023 livestock exhibitors will be offered in three age groups: Juniors (9-12); Intermediate (13-15); and Seniors (16 and older). Groups are based on exhibitors’ ages as of Sept. 30, 2023.

Funds allocated for the scholarships represent a portion of the proceeds from the ninth annual Youth Livestock Sale of Champions auction, held Sept. 30; the annual Black Tie & Boots Gala, held Sept. 22; and general donations to the scholarship program.

Details and applications can be found in the “Scholarship” section of the fair’s website at StateFairVa.org. Applications must be completed electronically and received by 5 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2024.

Since 2013, the State Fair has awarded 2,069 scholarships and has given over $732,500 to support youth education. The fair offers youth more than $100,000 each year in scholarship funds through 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions and specific equine, fine arts and horticulture competitions.

The 2024 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 27 through Oct. 6. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.

The State Fair is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County and attracts 250,000 fairgoers. The event celebrates the best of Virginia’s past, present and future through scholarship initiatives, creative programming and a focus on the commonwealth’s agriculture and natural resources industries.