Are you or a loved one in need of a Christmas Tree this holiday season? Apple Ridge Farm wants to make sure everyone has the opportunity to enjoy some holiday cheer! We have nearly 100 gorgeous top quality Christmas trees available free of charge. We will be delivering the trees this week at drop-off sites all over the city including every RRHA development and a few other non-profit sites. Drop-off sites and dates can be found on the sign up page.

Click the link below to sign up for a tree!