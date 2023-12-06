generac-home-standby-generator-banners
Community Invited to Share Thoughts on Historic Recreation Center

The Historic Fishburn Mansion (also known as the Mountain View Recreation Center) is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is in need of repairs and updates. To begin the process of addressing these needs, grant funding has been secured to complete planning services and develop schematic design plans.

Funding for these early steps comes from a $40,000 Virginia Department of Historic Resources grant and an additional $50,500 from the Fishburn Family Foundation. This funding will go towards the development of concept plans, but will not include the physical repair or renovation work.

Public input is an important part of the process to let the City know about the community’s priorities.  You can access a survey and share your feedback on the historic Fishburn Mansion at the link provided.

https://www.playroanoke.com/survey/

 

RANDY HUFF: Without Sacrifice We Never Really Live
Vinton Continues Community Growth with $500,000 Brownfield Grant

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Opioid Battle Ongoing in Virginia Despite Settlement Money

News 0
Fatal overdose rates remain high in Virginia, even as...

How to Overcome Corporate Cultural Issues in M&A

Business 0
Mergers and acquisitions 2023 are complex, even more so...

State Extends Contract to Keep Lawrenceville Prison Under Private Management

News 0
Virginia extended its contract to keep Lawrenceville Correctional Center...

