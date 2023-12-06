Community Invited to Share Thoughts on Historic Recreation Center

The Historic Fishburn Mansion (also known as the Mountain View Recreation Center) is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is in need of repairs and updates. To begin the process of addressing these needs, grant funding has been secured to complete planning services and develop schematic design plans.
Funding for these early steps comes from a $40,000 Virginia Department of Historic Resources grant and an additional $50,500 from the Fishburn Family Foundation. This funding will go towards the development of concept plans, but will not include the physical repair or renovation work.
Public input is an important part of the process to let the City know about the community’s priorities. You can access a survey and share your feedback on the historic Fishburn Mansion at the link provided.
https://www.playroanoke.com/survey/