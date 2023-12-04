“Girls On The Run,” Encouraging Girls To Find Their Potential, Finishes Season

Approximately 280 people, including 180 girls, participated in the “Girls on the Run” 5K at Hollins University property on Saturday, Dec. 2. Girls on the Run is a nation-wide program that empowers young girls to build a mental and physical confidence and prepares them for challenges and success in life.

On that morning, the colorful songs; purple, yellow, and red T-shirts; and joyful crowd consisting of runners, supporters, and volunteers filled one of the greens on Hollins historic campus to run the fun 5k. Everyone completed the course and crossed the finish line with bliss.

As part of the Central Virginia and Blue Ridge regions, Roanoke has been participating in this program in the several past years. Every year, the elementary and middle schools conduct training for those girls who choose to participate. Through this program with its fun environment, girls are encouraged to be strong, disciplined, and find their potential to go further in life without fear. Since running is an effective positive tool for human brain development, Girls on the Run focuses on that sport during training.

Established in 1996, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based non-profit organization with chapters nationwide provides a dynamic path for each young lady to realize her strength and learn how to strive in life for accomplishment. Every girl matters and no one is left out. This program also provides a method for participants to develop healthy behavioral changes and healthy lifestyle choices.

According to girlsontherun.org, the group has impacted over 2.25 million young Americans, 97% of the girls said they learned critical thinking skills, and 94% of parents said it was a valuable experience for their daughter.

Saturday’s run was the celebration of the end of the program season which lasted ten weeks, a true highlight for girls in many Roanoke City elementary and middle schools.

–Serwan Zangana