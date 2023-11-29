State-of-The-Art Veterinary Procedure Brings New Life to Golden Retriever

Tami Morris has always been an animal lover with a big heart. When she was a little girl, she would try to bring cows and pigs inside the house to keep them warm. So when she got a call about an incontinent golden retriever puppy in need of a home, “I said yes. I didn’t think twice.”

The puppy was born with urinary incontinence, and the breeders suspected she had ectopic ureter. They couldn’t sell the puppy and they couldn’t afford the procedure she needed — and that’s how 7-month-old Willow came to live with Tami and Gary Morris.

Ureters are the tubes that carry urine from the kidneys to the bladder. An ectopic ureter is a congenital condition in which the ureter drains into an abnormal location. It’s the most common type of urinary incontinence in juvenile female dogs, and it affects large breed dogs such as golden retrievers more often.

In her first six months of life, Willow went through several rounds of antibiotic treatment to try to fight off urinary tract infections, which are common among dogs with ectopic ureter.

Morris’ regular veterinarian referred Willow to the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital, where she was seen by Audrey Keebaugh M.S. ’20, clinical assistant professor of small animal internal medicine.

“The care and the love and the compassion at Virginia Tech was outstanding,” said Morris. “Everyone we’ve come in contact with there — the receptionist, the students, the doctors, the people that I paid when we left — all of them were so in love with Willow, because she’s pretty special.”

The Veterinary Teaching Hospital team determined that Willow had bilateral intramural ectopic ureters, meaning that both ureters were ectopic. Because an ectopic ureter is an abnormality with the animal’s anatomy, there are no medications that can address it. The procedure Keebaugh performed is the only option for the animal to live a healthy, normal life.

Willow made several visits to the teaching hospital before her procedure in October, including an overnight stay to treat her ongoing urinary tract infection problem with antibiotics.

The ectopic ureter procedure Keebaugh routinely performs is an example of interventional radiology. Applying successful techniques from human medicine to veterinary medicine, this procedure uses imaging to access the body without the large incision or recovery times of a traditional surgery.