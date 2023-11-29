Roanoke City Public Schools Announces 2024 Teacher of the Year

Jasmine Swann, a 3rd grade teacher at Westside Elementary School, was named the Roanoke City Public Schools Teacher of the Year during the annual Teacher of the Year celebration held at the Jefferson Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The event celebrated all schools’ Teachers of the Year and included naming the three finalists:

TEACHER OF THE YEAR: Jasmine Swann

Westside Elementary School

3rd Grade Teacher

2nd PLACE FINALIST: Jason Long

Woodrow Wilson Middle School

7th Grade U.S. History Teacher

3rd PLACE FINALIST: Brittany Britt

Hurt Park Elementary School

3rd Grade Teacher

Superintendent Dr. Verletta White commended the 28 schools’ Teachers of the Year for all they do to support their students. “You are a shining example that when We Are One, our students are able to do inspiring and amazing things because we help them to understand the possibilities,” she said.

A committee made up of Roanoke City Public Schools employees, retirees, and last year’s Teacher of the Year reviewed the Teacher of the Year nominations and selected the finalists and RCPS Teacher of the Year.

The judges commented that all three finalists exemplified what teachers in Roanoke City Public Schools do best: they exceed expectations in ensuring the success of their students academically, socially, and emotionally, as well as preparing them for future success. The judges were particularly struck by how Mrs. Swann lives the charge to know our students by both name and need. She urges everyone to look at our students’ overall needs because she understands needs like hunger must be met before learning can be successful.

Mrs. Swann has 13 years of teaching experience. She has worked in Roanoke City Public Schools for three years and previously worked for Franklin County Public Schools, Danville Public Schools, and in North Carolina. Mrs. Swann stated that she plans to be an advocate for teachers and to help educators remember that there is still joy in teaching.

Mrs. Swann received $1,000 from Teacher of the Year sponsor Member One Federal Credit Union. She will now compete for Region 6 Teacher of the Year. Other Teacher of the Year sponsors included second place sponsor ESS and third place sponsors Hughes Associates Architects & Engineers and Trane.