Horticulture Agent Offers Tips on Winter Holiday Plant Acquisition and Care

“Holiday cacti can take cooler temperatures, from 55 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit,” Olsen said. “For holiday cacti plants received as a flowering gift this winter, to make the blooms last longer, be sure to keep the plants moist while flowering.”

“Also, keep them out of drafts, and keep the plants away from the hot, dry heat if you have a fireplace or stove, as this may cause flowers to drop early. During non-blooming periods, though, the soil should dry between waterings,” Olsen said.

“When transporting any holiday plants from the store to your home, be sure they are protected from cold as even short trips in cold temperatures can cause cold damage,” he said.

“The Virginia Cooperative Extension offers guidance for care of indoor plants year-round,” Olsen noted.

For gift-giving, he suggested choosing a plant with longevity, such as a holiday cactus or an amaryllis bulb, which will last and produce flowers for multiple years.

“It’s very difficult and time-consuming to get poinsettias you have saved to flower for a second year,” said Olsen. “They need complete darkness every evening from the beginning of October to the middle of November, which means you’re moving them around multiple times a day. It’s usually not worth it.”

Although not as popular as poinsettias or holiday cacti, amaryllis and paperwhite narcissus bulbs also make great winter plants.

“The joy of amaryllis is that you can get up to three weeks out of a flower,” said Olsen. “You can give amaryllis as a holiday gift even if the recipient doesn’t have time for it to bloom for Christmas. It’s still a great gift because they can enjoy the bloom later in January.”

For more information on forcing bulbs indoors — or getting them to bloom out of season — see the Virginia Cooperative Extension publication “Forcing Bulbs for Indoor Bloom.”

“An amaryllis bulb takes four to six weeks, but paperwhites can be forced in as little as three weeks,” Olsen said.

About Olsen

Working with both residents and landscape and nursery industry professionals in Henrico County, Virginia, Ed Olsen focuses on both consumer and commercial horticulture interests. Ed is also responsible for the Henrico Extension Master Gardener volunteer program. In addition, he provides support to the traditional agriculture producers in Henrico County.