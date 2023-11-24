Fantasyland Returns to the Roanoke History Museum

The Roanoke History& O. Winston Link Museum announces the return of its holiday programming, Fantasyland! Fantasyland began in the 1970s when several downtown businesses donated their retired Christmas figures, first to Downtown Roanoke, Inc., then to the Roanoke History Museum to preserve their magic for future generations. Santa is back this year in his downtown living room, ready to celebrate his 29th year with the Roanoke History Museum!

This uplifting program with Santa Claus and other holiday characters harkens back to a simpler time. Children love the elves in Santa’s workshop, the penguins and polar bears in Arctic snow, and reindeer in their stalls waiting patiently for Santa to hook them to his sleigh and begin their most important journey around the globe. This year Santa will once again welcome visitors of all ages in the History Museum/O. Winston Link Museum location at 101 Shenandoah Ave NE, Roanoke VA, 24016, across from Hotel Roanoke in the Historic Norfolk & Western Passenger Station.

Santa teaches important lessons of love and sharing as he tells original stories, sings, plays guitar, and interacts with the children through fun activities. Children and their families experience being loved and appreciated as well as learn important lessons about kindness, helpfulness, responsibility, and tolerance.

Santa has set program times; advanced tickets are required, and tickets are non-transferrable . Fantasyland’s public dates include December 2, with programs at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m., December 9 at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., and December 16 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the museum’s gift shop, giving us a call at 540.982.5465, or purchasing tickets through our website for the time slot you wish to attend. Tickets will go on sale starting Saturday, November 4, so make sure to get yours before they sell out!

Santa’s Sing-a-long is designed specifically for children ages 0-3. This program is a shorter, interactive experience which includes singing, dancing, and storytelling. Santa’s Sing-a-long will be Saturdays, December 2 and 16 at 10:00 a.m.

Special Thanks to our Fantasyland Sponsors: American National Bank, Brandon Oaks, Evergreen Memorial Trust, Fee Only Financial Planning L.C., Heights Community Church, Howell’s Motor Frieght, Lionberger Construction, Norris Inc., Tidy Services, and Valley Wealth Group.

Admission: $10 for Adults (13+), $8 for Children (4 -12), $4 for Children ages 3 and under.