alen-air-purifiers-banner-ads
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeNews
News

Far Better To Be A Ruffed Grouse Than A Turkey This Week . . .

0

Central Appalachia Habitat Stewardship Fund Grant Will Benefit Ruffed Grouse Population

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) has announced that the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) has awarded $298,466.32 in federal funds to the Ruffed Grouse Society & American Woodcock Society, through NFWF’s Central Appalachia Habitat Stewardship Fund.

The organization will use the grant money to increase capacity for conservation planning and active forest management to benefit the Ruffed Grouse population. The bird species has experienced a 71% decline due to an absence in forest habitat diversity and increased predation.

“I look forward to seeing how this grant will help increase the population of the Ruffed Grouse throughout Southwest and Southside Virginia, through better conservation planning and forest management,” said Griffith.

According to NFWF, “the Central Appalachia Habitat Stewardship Program was established in 2017 to improve the quality and connectivity of forest and freshwater habitat and increase the distribution and abundance of native fish, birds and other wildlife.”

 

Previous article
Wholesome Raw Feeding: Essential Dog Nutrition Tips for Owners

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -
generac-home-standby-generator-banners

Latest Articles

Load more
- Advertisement -
generac-home-standby-generator-banners

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Wholesome Raw Feeding: Essential Dog Nutrition Tips for Owners

Community 0
Are you looking for a way to provide your...

MELINDA MYERS: Outdoor Winter Container Gardens

Columnists 0
Add a bit of greenery to your front steps,...

Stinespring Named Head Football Coach at Roanoke College

Community 0
Bryan Stinespring will rebuild Maroons football for the first...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.