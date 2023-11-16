Parkway Temporarily Closed From Milepost 66.3 to 85.9 to Assist Fire Crews 

A full closure from milepost 66.3, near US Highway 501, to milepost 85.9, at VA Route 43, on the Blue Ridge Parkway is now in effect until further notice. Park visitors should plan for a detour from the north or south using these adjacent routes and Interstate 81.

Parkway officials are implementing the closure to assist US Forest Service crews fighting the Matt’s Creek Fire. The fire is located within the James River Face Wilderness and currently entirely on National Forest lands within the Jefferson National Forest. This proactive closure is due to worsening smoke impacts in the area and allows crews to stage equipment and conduct operations south of the fire boundary using Parkway lands to access the area.

Behind closed gates, the Parkway is closed to all uses including motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians. The public’s cooperation with these closures helps support the safety of staff, visitors, and fire crews.

Park officials are working with multiple area agencies in response to current and predicted weather and fuel conditions. Visitors should use extra caution recreating on public lands including national parks and national forests in Virginia and North Carolina when fire danger is increased.