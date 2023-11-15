Goodwill Breaks Ground on Multifaceted Melrose Plaza

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys celebrated the next steps in the Melrose Plaza initiative with a groundbreaking ceremony to signify the start of construction. Melrose Plaza will bring positive change to Northwest Roanoke by providing services currently lacking in the community, such as a full-service grocery store.

“Investing in the Melrose Plaza project is investing in the future of the Northwest Roanoke community,” stated Richmond Vincent, President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. “This initiative will create a hub of needed services for learning, working, and community engagement that will empower individuals to break the cycle of poverty and achieve their fullest potential.”

The facilities of Melrose Plaza will include:

The Market on Melrose , planned for December 2024, will be a full-service grocery store providing access to affordable, healthy food just within reach for the Northwest Roanoke community. The Market on Melrose addresses food scarcity in Northwest Roanoke.

The Bank of Botetourt Branch will help bring financial empowerment to the people of Northwest Roanoke. The branch will be fully operational, with easy access to banking services, a 24/7 ATM, and free one-on-one financial coaching to foster a thriving community.

The Wellness Center will be run by local health and wellness experts and offer medical, dental, and behavioral health services. The center will host vaccination clinics, well-child screenings, and more to improve the health and wellbeing of residents.

The Excel Center® will be a free, public high school for adults, making education more accessible and futures brighter. Building on the current successes of the Melrose Library next door, the teams will partner to create a climate of lifelong learning and community enrichment. Students at the Excel Center will be able to earn a state-recognized high school diploma plus credentials and certificates, all designed to prepare residents for in-demand jobs. The Melrose Library will support these students and all residents by continuing educational assistance programming and helping individuals prepare for the workforce.

“Melrose Plaza will provide resources to the Northwest Roanoke community that residents can use to help make their lives better,” said Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea. “The City of Roanoke is a proud partner in this development that will empower and inspire beyond our valley.”

The Goodwill Mission Services office, previously housed at the same location, will relocate to Thirlane Road NW in December. The Goodwill Support Services office moved to 1st Street SW. YouthHQ@Goodwill and the Melrose Branch Roanoke Library will remain at 2502 Melrose Avenue NW as an extension of Melrose Plaza.