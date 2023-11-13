SERWAN ZANGANA: We Can Pretend To Be Different, But We Can’t Change Who We Really Are

It is not about labels like “homophobia” or “hate,” but the fact is, regardless of different perspectives about life, some facts remain immutable. Yet, this is what liberals are denying today. Transgenderism is not a definition of the authenticity of a person. People are either male or female, and many are consciously realizing this fact.

Even those individuals who are embracing the transgenderism lifestyle admit to the fact of two genders only. Despite their way of dressing, medical operations, and name and behavior changes, the gender will remain the same as it was from birth. Last week’s interaction with a department store employee is proof of this fact.

I was shopping with my wife for a specific item in a store in the Roanoke Valley. After we asked for assistance, a male employee, who was dressed in female clothing with cosmetics on his face, responded. The guy nicely attempted to assist us to take the heavy item down from the shelf and first placed it on the aisle.

My wife and I then attempted to lift the item and place it on the shopping cart, but because of the heavy weight, my wife was not able to carry it. However, the employee grabbed the other side of the item without a struggle as said it was not heavy. And a moment later he looked at us with a smile and said that, no matter how he dresses, he can’t hide his masculine frame and strength.

Obviously, it was an honest confession that we don’t hear from the majority of those who are denying their birth gender identity. Evidently, simply thinking of becoming another person or gender does not actually transform us into a different person or a gender.

Again, it is easy to employ name-calling such as, “homophobic,” “transphobic,” and “bigot” and use them as weapons against conservatives. Clearly, liberals often blindly accuse conservatives and religious groups of being these terms. But in fact, our case as conservatives is not about “homophobia.” Rather, it is an ethical duty toward humanity. Opposing their denial of two genders and instead acknowledging male and female is our case.

Reading from Walt Heyer, a former transgender woman, can provide truthful insight and honest advice to those who are thinking differently about their birth gender. “Genetics can’t be changed. Feelings, however, can and do change,” Heyer said. The reality of human beings as two genders which are formed in male and female is not an ideology, indeed, it is the fact of the creation of humanity.

I wish to remind my fellow Americans and ask: wasn’t it the liberals who accused conservatives of being Islamophobic at one point because the conservatives criticized radical Islamic organizations? Yet, have liberals been accusing every group of being a bigot only because they disagree with their ideology?

Gender consciousness, not gender denial, is the necessary tool to embrace an effective life and be aware of misinformation. “Had I not been misled by media stories of sex change ‘success’ and by medical practitioners who said transitioning was the answer to my problems, I wouldn’t have suffered as I have.” Heyer said.

After all, we can pretend to be different, but we cannot change the fact of who we really are.