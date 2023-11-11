DEVOTIONAL: Worry Is Like A Rocking Chair . . .

…Do not fret—it leads only to evil. –Psalm 37:8 (NIV)



Unlike most politicians, President Calvin Coolidge was known as a man of few words. Once when asked what the Sunday sermon at church had been about, he replied “sin.” When asked what the preacher said about it, Coolidge replied: “He’s against it.”

Along those lines, have you ever wondered “What does God say about fretting?” According to the Bible, “God’s against it.”

“Fretting” can be described as chronic worrying, annoyance, discontent, torment, irritation. In today’s world with instant communication, a 24/7 news cycle, and concerns about relationships, health, money, work, the environment, the economy, inflation, politics, corruption, taxes, terrorism, wars, and lots more, there is no shortage of things to fret about.

Yet in contrast to all the things that can steal our peace, the Bible tells us: “Refrain from anger and turn from wrath; do not fret—it leads only to evil.”



One writer explained, “I used to believe things were true because they’re in the Bible. Now I believe things are in the Bible because they’re true.”

Modern science and medicine now confirm what the Scriptures have been saying for thousands of years: fretting is bad for you. Be against it.

According to webmd.com,

“Chronic worry and emotional stress can trigger a host of health problems. The problem occurs when fight or flight is triggered daily by excessive worrying and anxiety. The fight or flight response causes the body’s sympathetic nervous system to release stress hormones such as cortisol. These hormones can boost blood sugar levels and triglycerides (blood fats) …. The hormones also cause physical reactions such as:

“Difficulty swallowing, dizziness, dry mouth, fast heartbeat, fatigue, headaches, inability to concentrate, irritability, muscle aches, nausea, nervous energy, rapid breathing, sweating, twitching, suppression of the immune system, digestive disorders, short-term memory loss, and even heart attacks.

“It isn’t the stress that makes you ill. Rather, it’s the effect responses such as excessive worrying and anxiety have on these various interacting systems that can bring on the physical illness.”

Motivational speaker Zig Ziglar used to say, “Worry is like a rocking chair–it requires a lot of energy and it gets you nowhere.”

The word for you is, “Cast your cares on the LORD and he will sustain you; he will never let the righteous be shaken” (Psalm 55:22 NIV).

– Scott Dryer