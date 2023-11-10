SW Virginia Ballet Presents The Nutcracker With Newly Formed Live Orchestra

Southwest Virginia Ballet (SVB), an award-winning, pre-professional ballet company, is pleased to announce that its 2023 production of The Nutcracker will feature a 32-piece live orchestra.

2023 will mark the 32nd annual performance of SVB’s The Nutcracker at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, home of Southwest Virginia Ballet with the return of LIVE music provided by the Orchestra of Virginia’s Blue Ridge conducted by Dr. Wayne Gallops. SVB’s The Nutcracker is the largest production of The Nutcracker in the area and has been awarded Roanoke’s Best Annual Holiday Event in 2021(platinum) and 2023 (silver), as well as the platinum award for Roanoke’s Best Arts Performance in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023!

The Nutcracker is a timeless holiday tradition, the best-known of all ballets. Each year SVB’s performance hosts a cast of more than 100 dancers, 200 costumes and 400 accessories! To witness this production is to enjoy one of Roanoke’s most cherished artistic events and time honored holiday traditions of Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Community guest artists perform as reindeer, mice, soldiers, party goers and more, and backstage VIP tours before each performance are available, where audience members are invited to see last-minute preparation by Artistic Director Pedro Szalay and our pre-professional company and guest artists.

The Nutcracker performance dates are Friday December 8 at 10:00 am, Saturday December 9 at 2:00 and 7:00 pm and Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 pm at the Berglund Center Performing Arts Theatre.

Southwest Virginia Ballet is beginning its 33rd year with three dozen company members ages 10-18. Company members travel from all over Southwest Virginia to train each Saturday from August to June. Company membership, instruction and costumes are provided free of charge. Membership is based on demonstrated skill level and is open to all dancers. Southwest Virginia Ballet strives to maintain a diverse and cohesive company; therefore we do not discriminate in our casting practices.

Questions: Call 540-387-3978 or email [email protected]. Tickets are available at www.svballet.org.