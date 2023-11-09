VA Tech to Feature Over 50 interactive Exhibits at Annual Science Festival

WHAT: The Virginia Tech Science Festival is an expo-style, family-friendly event that is free and open to the public. Guests are able to participate in hands-on activities, see engaging demonstrations, and talk one-on-one with practicing scientists at about 50 different exhibits. Among the many exhibits, children can play catch with a robot, extract DNA from a strawberry, assemble a DNA strand out of candy, explore the bottom of streams, and read a book with artificial intelligence. This year’s line-up includes a number of community presenters, robotic clubs, two student groups from Montgomery County Public Schools, and science-oriented nonprofit organizations. The day will conclude with the Nutshell Games, a contest in which Virginia Tech graduate students pitch their research in 90 seconds, starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Science Festival started in 2014 with the intention of inspiring the audience by seeing what happens at Virginia Tech and connecting that with what’s traditionally learned in K-12 schools.

The festival is a collaborative effort across most of Virginia Tech’s colleges and research institutes as well as many community members. It is supported by the Center for Educational Networks and Impacts, the Institute for Creativity, Arts and Technology, College Access Collaborative, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. Parking for the event is available at Virginia Tech’s North End Garage and other campus locations.

Find out more about the festival.

WHEN: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, November 11, 2023

WHERE:

Moss Arts Center

Carol M. Newman Library

Torgersen Hall

WHO: Phyllis Newbill, festival chair and associate director of educational networks with Virginia Tech’s Center for Educational Networks and Impacts

Virginia Tech students and faculty