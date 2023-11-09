generac-home-standby-generator-banners
News

Blue Ridge Parkway Implements Fire Ban

Looking beyond an interpretive sign at milepost 168 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, smoke from the Tuggle’s Gap fire is seen in the distance. NPS Image.

With increased fire danger in western North Carolina and southwest Virginia, the Blue Ridge Parkway is temporarily banning backcountry campfires effective immediately. To ensure public safety and to provide the highest degree of protection to park resources, this fire restriction will be in effect until further notice. 

 Fire restrictions apply to all backcountry campsites and shelters, and does not affect front country, year-round picnic areas. Fires in developed areas must always be confined to designated fire rings and grills. The NPS asks front country picnickers to reduce the risk of wildfires by extinguishing fires completely until ashes are cool to the touch.  

Park officials are working with multiple area agencies in response to current and predicted weather and fuel conditions. Visitors should use extra caution recreating on public lands including national parks and national forests in Virginia and North Carolina when fire danger is increased.   

