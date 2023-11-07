Community Invited to Virginia Tech’s Veterans Day Events

In the week leading up to Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Virginia Tech will honor veterans and the service of our nation’s military with a series of public events.

information here.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Veterans@VT Meetup

6—7 p.m., the Beast of Blacksburg, 860 University City Blvd., Blacksburg

Join other Virginia Tech student veterans at a casual get-together at the Beast of Blacksburg.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Office for Equity and Accessibility panel discussion on veterans transitioning into the civilian workforce

10 a.m., online

The Office for Equity and Accessibility Affirmative Action team will host an online panel discussion about helping veterans successfully transition into the civilian workforce. Jasmine Tucker, senior affirmative action specialist at Virginia Tech and retired Army first sergeant who served multiple deployments in Iraq, will moderate. The panel includes

Keneidra Hargrove, co-founder of Innovative Directions Investments Group and a retired Army first sergeant who served in the military for more than 20 years

Chris Kiwus, vice president for Campus Planning, Infrastructure, and Facilities at Virginia Tech, and retired member of the Navy

Enrique Noyola, recruiter for Virginia Tech who served eight years as an infantryman in the Army

Elizabeth Siplin, author, community activist, founder of Empact Solutions, and retired Army command sergeant major

Attendees may join the event via Zoom. Closed captioning will be available.

Pamplin College of Business Salute to Veterans

12:30—2 p.m., Pamplin Hall Atrium

Join the Pamplin College of Business as it honors Hokies who embody the spirit of Virginia Tech’s motto, Ut Prosim (That I May Serve). Attend the live event at the Pamplin Atrium or watch virtually. Register to receive the link here.

Veterans@VT Meet Up

6—9 p.m., Eastern Divide Brewing Company, 3175 Commerce St., Blacksburg

Join other Virginia Tech student veterans at a casual get-together at Eastern Divide.

Friday, Nov. 10

Corps of Cadets Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony

10:30—11:30 a.m., War Memorial Chapel

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets will honor Veterans Day and the service of our nation’s military during a remembrance ceremony in the War Memorial Chapel. At 11 a.m., a memorial wreath will be placed at the Pylons. Cadets will fire a rifle salute, and a bugler will play taps. Both events are open to the public.

Recognizing Veterans @Viva Market

11 a.m.—3 p.m., Viva Market, Johnston Student Center

VT Dining will offer free regular coffee and cupcakes to veterans in the VT community.

Find more events listed on the Office of Veteran Services calendar.