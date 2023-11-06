alen-air-purifiers-banner-ads
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeColumnists
Columnists

SCOTT DREYER: Rasoul Still Refusing To Retract His Debunked, Anti-Semitic Post

0

As reported here, since October 17 when an errant missile hit the parking lot of a Baptist hospital in Gaza, Del. Salam “Sam” Rasoul (D-Roanoke City) has posted this to his X account.

Within about 24 hours, however, the Democrat Biden administration, Senate Intelligence Committee, and major news outlets concluded the missile was not from Israel, but rather was a failed rocket fired from Gaza toward Israel that missed its target.

Despite the preponderance of evidence that now indicates Rasoul’s original post was in error, he has not taken it down nor apologized for it. In fact, on October 20 and again on October 24 The Roanoke Star reached out to Del. Rasoul for any explanation of his post and why he had not taken it down, despite it having been debunked as early as October 18. However, no response has been received from him, nor from his legislative aide Lily Franklin running for the House of Delegates.

As of November 6, his misleading post has received over 115,000 views, which equals the population of Roanoke City plus two Vintons.

Within hours of his post, many commenters on X were calling on Rasoul to remove it on account that it spread false information, put Americans overseas at risk, propagated anti-Semitism and risks of violence here at home, and was hateful. Below is a sample of responses.

This reader pointed out the irony between Rasoul’s campaign slogan and the content of his post.

Moreover, even the leftwing bluevirginia.us as early as October 18 was reporting the blast came from a failed Hamas terrorist missile and not from Israel.

If anyone thinks concern about this issue is “hair-splitting” or that Rasoul didn’t remove his offensive post because he has simply “moved on,” think again. Willfully spreading such fake news is incendiary and pours gas on the fire of anti-Semitism, as if our country wasn’t divided already. Just last Saturday, an angry anti-Israel mob numbering in the tens of thousands or maybe even 100,000 descended on Washington DC, defacing revered historic statutes, smearing the White House gates with fake blood, and even trying to storm the Executive Mansion’s fences.

Elections have consequences, and fake news has consequences too.

The Roanoke Valley has long had a respected, vibrant Jewish community. It remains to be seen what effect if any Rasoul’s clinging to his baseless, anti-Semitic statement has on this fall’s elections and his own political future.

Roanoke City deserves better.

–Scott Dreyer

Scott Dreyer at Bryce Canyon
Scott Dreyer M.A. of Roanoke has been a licensed teacher since 1987 and now leads a team of educators teaching English and ESL to a global audience. Photo at Utah’s iconic Bryce Canyon. Learn more at DreyerCoaching.com.

 

Previous article
DEVOTIONAL: Consumerism as Religion?
Next article
Ongoing Vandalism, Altercation Mar Cave Spring School Board Race

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -
generac-home-standby-generator-banners

Latest Articles

Load more
- Advertisement -
generac-home-standby-generator-banners

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Early Voting Period Ends With Overall Lower Turnout

News 0
Over 62,000 Virginians ventured out to the polls on...

Spirit of VMI PAC Endorses Suetterlein, 16 Others For General Assembly

Commentary 0
In the crucial elections for the Virgina House and...

Candidate Profile: Sen. David Suetterlein (R)

Community 0
In order to help dispel voter apathy and promote...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.