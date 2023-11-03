Senator David Suetterlein Is The Man For The Job

It is time for Roanoke City to stop turning around the circle and take an exit to a smooth and clear path and since the early voting will end this Saturday, November 4, at 5 pm, I have cast my vote lest the time did not allow me to vote on the Election Day, November 7.

The Citizens of Roanoke deserve a genuine Senator whose words and actions do not change based on his personal interests. Obviously, the quality and honest characteristic has been missing in the politicians of Roanoke. But we do have a golden opportunity to elect a person who carries a high moral character and transparency and that person is David Suetterlein. There are a very few people who don’t let politics destroy their integrity and continue to follow the path of truthfulness. The Citizens of Roanoke deserve a genuine Senator whose words and actions do not change based on his personal interests. Obviously, the quality and honest characteristic has been missing in the politicians of Roanoke. But we do have a golden opportunity to elect a person who carries a high moral character and transparency and that person is David Suetterlein. There are a very few people who don’t let politics destroy their integrity and continue to follow the path of truthfulness.

Senator Suetterlein has been in office since 2016 serving some parts of Roanoke, Montgomery, Bedford, Carroll, Franklin, Wythe, Floyd Counties, and the city of Salem. However, after Virginia redistricting, some changes occurred and Roanoke City became a part of Sen. Suetterlein District.

Sen. Suetterlein’s record is a strong witness to his accomplishments throughout the time he has served in office. Clearly, his moral understanding about people’s concerns has resulted in initiating many Senate Bills. By drawing a wide line between his service and politics, he was able to focus on the important subjects that were issues in the community.

SB944 was introduced by Sen.Suetterlein and passed by the House and Senate in January, which related to special elections has proven his ethics and integrity. This Bill requires that the vacancy of Senate or Delegate seat to be filled between 30 to 45 days. It assures that constituents have representatives in the case of a resignation or a death of the current one.

Undoubtedly, Sen.Suetterlein became a mirror of his constituents as his unambiguous words and actions have created a familiarity and comfort zone for people. Having Sen.Suetterlein in office gives citizens confidence in their elected officials and helps them realize that there can be a bright side in the government as long as politics is not the purpose of service. Undoubtedly, Sen.Suetterlein became a mirror of his constituents as his unambiguous words and actions have created a familiarity and comfort zone for people. Having Sen.Suetterlein in office gives citizens confidence in their elected officials and helps them realize that there can be a bright side in the government as long as politics is not the purpose of service.

Moreover, having a role in reducing taxes and sending tax rebates to working Virginians, Sen.Suetterlein is our champion in such an important matters, which without a doubt will assist people during this highly inflationary time.

Having Sen. Suetterlein in VA District. 4, will connect people of the District, specifically Roanokers, who have been politicized and poorly represented in the past by their elected officials in Richmond. It is time to give Roanoke City a chance to breathe with David Suetterlein.