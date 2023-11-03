VTC Mini Medical School Explores Evolving Role of AI in Health Care

The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (VTCSOM) invites members of the public to a free Mini Medical School program. During two evening sessions in November, audience members will learn about emerging trends in technology and artificial intelligence (AI) and how they will influence the future of health care.

The Mini Medical School is a free educational program held over the course of several evenings when members of the public visit the school and engage in a series of lectures and discussions on timely topics with relevance to medicine and public health.

“The future of health will be reshaped in fundamental ways by innovation, particularly in genomics and AI,” said Sylvester Johnson, professor and director of Virginia Tech’s Center for Humanities and a keynote speaker for the event. “Stakeholders in health care have a unique opportunity to guide the human side of these changes to achieve the best health outcomes to serve the public interest.”

About the event

What: Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine's Mini Medical School

Topic: "Evolving Tech and AI in Health Care – What Does it Mean for You?"

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 and 21

Where: Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://medicine.vtc.vt.edu/events/20231018.html or register online.

Leaders in health care and technology from the medical school, Virginia Tech, and Carilion Clinic will discuss implications of innovations on patient care, ethics, privacy, accessibility, and more. There will be ample time for audience questions.

“Current and future technologies, including AI, augment the provider and patient relationship,” said Steve Morgan, senior vice president and chief medical information officer and family medicine physician with Carilion Clinic and one of the presenters at the event. “We will discuss the need to ensure patients that their data and health care information is protected and secure as we implement these new solutions.”

“Technology has become a bigger and bigger teammate in the clinical setting,” said Sarah Parker, chair of VTCSOM’s Health Systems and Implementation Science and one of the program’s speakers. “My research has evolved to: How do we help design technology to facilitate the very human work of health care.” Parker was recently the guest on a Virginia Tech podcast to discuss AI and health care.

Event speakers

Trip Humphrey, director of data science, Carilion Clinic

director of data science, Carilion Clinic Sylvester Johnson , professor and director of the Center for Humanities, Virginia Tech

, professor and director of the Center for Humanities, Virginia Tech Stephen A. Morgan , senior vice president and chief medical information officer, Family Medicine Provider, Carilion Clinic

, senior vice president and chief medical information officer, Family Medicine Provider, Carilion Clinic Sarah Parker , chair, Health Systems and Implementation Science, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

, chair, Health Systems and Implementation Science, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine Mark G. Swope , director, Department of Medical Ethics, Carilion Clinic, and assistant professor, Health Systems and Implementation Science, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

, director, Department of Medical Ethics, Carilion Clinic, and assistant professor, Health Systems and Implementation Science, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine Phyllis B. Whitehead, critical nurse specialist, Palliative Medicine and Supportive Care, Carilion Clinic

“We’ve lined up an impressive group of researchers, data scientists, ethicists, and clinicians to present some of the latest AI applications in health care,” said David Trinkle, VTCSOM associate dean for community engagement. “We hope participants leave with a greater understanding of the potential for AI to improve the patient experience.”

A reception, co-sponsored by the Virginia Tech Center for Work Places and Practices, will be held at the conclusion of the second night.

If you are an individual with a disability and desire an accommodation, please contact Courtney Poweoll at 540-526-2588 or [email protected] during regular business hours at least 10 business days prior to the event.

