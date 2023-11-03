generac-home-standby-generator-banners
City of Roanoke To Host Free Electronics Recycling Event

The City of Roanoke is hosting a free, drive-through Electronics Recycling Collection event on Saturday, November 18 from 9 AM – 12 PM at Berglund Center. 

Acceptable Materials for Electronic Waste Recycling

Items that can be plugged into an electrical socket or have held a battery charge are eligible for Electronic Waste Recycle

Televisions (must be intact)

  • Flat screen TVs
  • CRT TVs
  • Projection TVs

Computer Equipment & Peripherals

  • CRT monitors
  • Plasma/LCD monitors
  • Laptops/tablets
  • Towers/servers
  • Keyboards/mice
  • Computer speakers
  • Cords/cables

Home Office Equipment

  • Printers/scanners
  • Multifunctional printers
  • Telephones
  • Answering machines
  • PDAs/cradles
  • Fax machines

Media

  • CDs/DVDs/Floppy disk devices
  • Audio/VHS tape players
  • Audio/video recorders, cameras, and projectors
  • External disks and hard drives

Miscellaneous Electronics

  • Cell Phones
  • Cameras
  • CD players/recorders
  • Radios
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Tape Recorders
  • VCRs
  • Video Game Consoles
  • Microwaves
  • Alarm Clocks
  • Headphones
  • Modems/Routers
  • Microphones
  • Calculators
  • UPS
  • Power Tools
  • Electrical heaters
  • Humidifiers
  • Vacuum Cleaners

Universal Waste

  • Batteries
  • Non-PCB Lamp Ballasts
  • PCB Lamp Ballasts
  • Fluorescent Lamps
  • HID/UV/Projector Lamps
  • Thermostats
  • Thermometers

 

