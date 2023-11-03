City of Roanoke To Host Free Electronics Recycling Event

The City of Roanoke is hosting a free, drive-through Electronics Recycling Collection event on Saturday, November 18 from 9 AM – 12 PM at Berglund Center.
Acceptable Materials for Electronic Waste Recycling
Items that can be plugged into an electrical socket or have held a battery charge are eligible for Electronic Waste Recycle
Televisions (must be intact)
- Flat screen TVs
- CRT TVs
- Projection TVs
Computer Equipment & Peripherals
- CRT monitors
- Plasma/LCD monitors
- Laptops/tablets
- Towers/servers
- Keyboards/mice
- Computer speakers
- Cords/cables
Home Office Equipment
- Printers/scanners
- Multifunctional printers
- Telephones
- Answering machines
- PDAs/cradles
- Fax machines
Media
- CDs/DVDs/Floppy disk devices
- Audio/VHS tape players
- Audio/video recorders, cameras, and projectors
- External disks and hard drives
Miscellaneous Electronics
- Cell Phones
- Cameras
- CD players/recorders
- Radios
- Stereo Speakers
- Tape Recorders
- VCRs
- Video Game Consoles
- Microwaves
- Alarm Clocks
- Headphones
- Modems/Routers
- Microphones
- Calculators
- UPS
- Power Tools
- Electrical heaters
- Humidifiers
- Vacuum Cleaners
Universal Waste
- Batteries
- Non-PCB Lamp Ballasts
- PCB Lamp Ballasts
- Fluorescent Lamps
- HID/UV/Projector Lamps
- Thermostats
- Thermometers